2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph reveals just how much it takes to campaign for the Oscars: A single page ad costs…

Great films made by Indian filmmakers often get picked as official choices for the Academy Awards every year, while some filmmakers like RRR's SS Rajamouli campaign for their film independently. The Malayalam film 2018 was this year's pick for the Oscars however it didn't receive a nomination. Director Jude Anthany Joseph opened up at a round table with Galatta Plus about just how strenuous it is to campaign for the Oscars. (Also Read: 2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph pens heartbreaking note as film fails to make the cut for Oscars)

Oscar journey decoded

Talking to Bharadwaj Rangan at a pan-India round table, Jude opened up about his 45-day campaign for the film, stating, “It’s a wonderful journey, you meet so many people in Los Angeles, US, and screen your film to them. It’s awesome to get their feedback as a filmmaker and even better to represent India. They were surprised that I made the film on a budget of $3 million. That budget is nothing for them, but it’s big for Malayalam cinema.”

Campaigning needs money

He also stated that the first step however is to get a good publicist who can guide you. “I was told by our publicist that even if the jury loves the film, they have to love me too. To advertise in magazines there is costly. It costs $15,000 ( ₹12,48,442) for a single page ad. And you have to take out at least 10-15 ads to get noticed. The producers have to spend crores to campaign for the film there. Pan Nalin (director of Chhello Show) helped me a lot with the checklist of things to do.”

About 2018

2018 is a survival drama based on the Kerala floods in 2018. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain and Lal. The film hit screens in May this year and in September, it was selected as India’s official entry by Film Federation of India for the Best International Feature Film category. However, it was not shortlisted for nominations.

