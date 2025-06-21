23 years of Awara Paagal Deewana: 5 Bollywood comedies that bring the same madness

Awara Paagal Deewana gained a cult following upon its June 2002 release, thanks to its brand of frantic comedy, sleek action, and eccentric characters. Famous for its Hollywood-inspired stunts, over-the-top comedy, and a plot that wove between diamonds, dons, and double-crosses, the film was directed by Vikram Bhatt and featured a strong ensemble of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, and Johnny Lever. On the film's 23rd anniversary, we take a look at other Bollywood films that manage to convey the same sense of comedic chaos by skilfully combining elements of slapstick, crime, and bewilderment. Awara Paagal Deewana poster

Another multi-hero ensemble film starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, Deewane Huye Paagal by Vikram Bhatt is an energy-filled spiritual sequel. Similar to Awara Paagal Deewana in many ways, this film is rife with ridiculous misunderstandings, cartoonish antagonists, and hilarious set pieces as its protagonists (Rimi Sen) pursue each other while pretending to be someone else.

The wild energy is still there, but the action is disguised humour in the Sangeeth Sivan film. Starring as a con artist who pulls off a heist while posing as a woman, Riteish Deshmukh leads the cast. The film recalls the carefree spirit of Awara Paagal Deewana with its protagonists' continual betrayal of one another and the mayhem that breaks out in every scene.

A murder mystery involving criminals and a missing woman is thrown into the mix in this Priyadarshan thriller set in London, which stars a theatrical ensemble. In this wild farce that combines humour and a whodunit, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal get together. It takes a page out of Awara Paagal Deewana by thriving on ambiguity, unsteady corpses, and trouble-prone individuals.

Although it's a little more serious, Priyadarshan's Khatta Meetha is nevertheless full of humour and social commentary. The film stars Akshay Kumar as a comically inept small-time contractor fighting entrenched corruption. The tone of the film dances precariously between satire and seriousness, similar to how Awara Paagal Deewana combined crime, comedy, and action.

The more contemporary work in this kind, Kanjoos Makhichoos by Vipul Mehta, features Kunal Kemmu in the role of a miserly man who, following a family tragedy, must deal with bureaucratic red tape. Similar to Awara Paagal Deewana (but quieter and less action-packed), it features severe middle-class anarchy, situational comedy, and exaggerated characters.

Even though the movie came out 23 years ago, Bollywood's fondness for ensemble storytelling, comedic setups, and chaotic plots is a clear reflection of the Awara Paagal Deewana impact on the comic-action genre. These films show that sometimes the wilder the journey, the more enjoyable it is.