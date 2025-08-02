3BHK on OTT: Siddharth’s family drama is now streaming and here are 5 reasons to watch it now

3BHK, the recently released Tamil family drama is now streaming on Prime Video. Available in Tamil and Telugu to watch, the film follows a humble Indian family’s struggle to own a house that they can call their own. Starring Siddharth and other known actors, directed by Sri Ganesh, the film can be on your weekend watch list. Here are the reasons: Siddharth, Sarathkumar and Devayani in a still from 3BHK

3BHK on OTT: 5 reasons why you should watch Siddharth’s family drama

A star-studded ensemble

3BHK features known cast members, including actors Siddharth and Sarathkumar at the forefront. The film also features Good Night fame Meetha Ragunath, Devayani, Chaithra J Achar in her Kannada debut, Yogi Babu and others. With such known faces, the cast serves as a major highlight for 3BHK, driving relatability with audience easily able to get associated with the story and their characters.

A story rooted in reality

3BHK takes a simple plot, that is a middle-class family striving to own a house of their own. It is the average dream of any such Indian family. The film takes this as the concept, and makes a screenplay that is relatable on many levels. Not only this, 3BHK also delves into other woes of middle-class such as education loans, the pressure of conducting extravagant weddings, and working-class pressure to entwine it as a family drama.

Reunion of iconic duo Sarathkumar and Devayani

3BHK marks the reunion of iconic onscreen pair Sarathkumar and Devayani. The duo last shared screen space in the 1997 film Surya Vamsam. The veteran actors play the elderly couple with two children, as they strive hard to give decent lives to their offsprings, while morally support each other.

Fan of Surya Vamsam?

Not only do the iconic pair of Surya Vamsam has come together in 3BHK, but the film also explores the sturdy and steady growth of middle-class individuals. Surya Vamsam is a celebrated family drama which explores the family dynamics between a father and son. In 3BHK, not only the film explores the same bond, but also talks about other issues like cons of arranged marriage, the placement of women in society, the gender norms in a limited way. While 3BHK may not concentrate these in depth, it certainly acknowledges them.

A film for all

Looking to watch for a film that can be enjoyed by all? Then 3BHK is your go-to this weekend. A family entertainer, it has some for all. Be it the pressure of being a breadwinner, or a woman’s constraints in case of marital discord, 3BHK explores these issues.