5 Kajol movies to watch on OTT before her spine-chilling horror film Maa

Bollywood actress Kajol is set to mark her debut in the horror genre with a promising, bone-chilling mythological thriller titled Maa. With a stellar career spanning more than three decades, Kajol is among the finest actresses of Hindi cinema, and her diverse filmography reflects on her talent and mesmerizing on-screen presence. From romantic dramas to thrillers and action, Kajol has effortlessly nailed each character. The dusky beauty is now gearing up to add another feather in her hat with the upcoming horror film Maa. Ahead of its premiere on June 27, here are Kajol’s other top films that make for an engaging watch and are also available to watch on OTTplay Premium. Kajol in Maa

Before Maa hit the screens, catch other intriguing horror films like Raat, U-turn, Bhoothakaalam on OTTplay Premium

Kajol’s popular movies to stream on OTT

Helmed by Guddu Dhanoa, this action and crime drama film stars Kajol as a news reporter who teams up with an ex-convict to bring him justice. Ajay Devgn plays a falsely convicted man who sets out to avenge the wrongdoers after losing his family and lover. Amrish Puri also appears in a pivotal role as he essays a police officer.

Revathi's slice-of-life drama film about euthanasia features Kajol as the doting mother of the eponymous son (played by Vishal Jethwa). This inspirational film, based on a true story, follows the journey of a mother who fights against societal norms and fate to bring joy to her son, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The movie sheds light on resilience and the zeal to live life to the fullest.

Anchored by Kajol and Shruti Haasan, this riveting suspense drama short film garnered acclaim for its narrative and performances. Packed with a diverse ensemble cast, this mystery film traces nine women who all are victims of sexual assault and live together in one room outside the claws of the brutal outer world.

Kireet Khurana’s live-action animated film features the power duo of real-life couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The story is centered around an actor who is loved by the masses after playing a superhero onscreen. Things take a magical turn when he gets unwittingly tangled in a cartoon world and embarks on a thrilling journey to save Devtoons from the evil Toonasaurs. Kajol, who plays Ajay’s wife in this feature film, also joins him on this crazy adventure ride with their kids.

This 90s drama film revolves around the life of an authoritarian father who refuses to accept the love marriage of his son and asks him to leave. However, fate takes an unexpected turn when the NRI son promises to return but instead sends only his daughter to her grandparents. Jeetendra plays the strict patriarch with Kajol as his granddaughter Seeta. Moushumi Chatterjee also appears in a supporting role.

Kajol in Maa

Meanwhile, Kajol is in full swing for the promotion of her upcoming horror flick Maa. She essays the role of a protective and doting mother who goes against the odds to protect her daughter from the evil supernatural forces while fighting a dreary demonic curse. Set in a cursed village, this horror film blends Hindu mythology and supernatural phenomena.