5 Vikrant Massey films and series to watch on OTT before Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan releases

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan stars Vikrant Massey as a blind musician and Shanaya Kapoor as a theatre artist. Loosely based on the short story The Eyes Have It by Ruskin Bond, the movie is a story of love, passion, and connecting with each other through unspoken words. The film is directed by Santosh Singh, and written and produced by Mansi Bagla and will be released in theaters on July 11.

5 Vikrant Massey movies and series on OTT

The Sabarmati Report is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident and its aftermath, which focuses on a journalist's search for the truth behind the tragedy and the subsequent cover-up by some media outlets. Vikrant played Samar Kumar, the journalist who uncovers evidence that the fire incident was not an accident but a planned act of violence, and faces resistance from his news agency. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film also features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

Forensic, directed by Vishal Furia, is a crime thriller in which a forensic expert and a police officer team up to catch a serial killer in Mussoorie. The killer specifically targets young girls on their birthdays. Vikrant Massey played the forensic expert, Johnny Khanna, and Radhika Apte was seen as the police officer, Megha Sharma. Prachi Desai starred as a child psychiatrist.

Directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra as a young couple on the run, and Bobby Deol plays a ruthless hit-man who is chasing them. This film follows their dangerous journey as they try to survive and escape relentless pursuit. It is set in rural North India and explores themes of love, social pressure, and honor killing.

14 Phere starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda revolves around the couple, Sanjay, and Aditi. Despite family disapproval due to caste differences and the threat of honor killing, the lovebirds want to get married. To avoid conflict, they plan to flee to the United States by arranging a fake wedding with fake parents and associates.

Criminal Justice

Vikrant Massey was featured in the first season of Criminal Justice. He played the role of Aditya Sharma, a cab driver who has a one-night stand with a woman but wakes up to find the girl dead and gets involved in the crime. This series focuses on his struggles with the legal system and his fight to prove himself innocent with the help of advocate Madhav Mishra, played by Pankaj Tripathi. The fourth season of Criminal Justice was released recently on JioHotstar.