Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran film earns 43 cr in India in first week

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 04, 2024 09:31 AM IST

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran's film saw a further dip in business in India on Wednesday.

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 7: The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer, directed by Blessy, seems to have slowed down at the domestic box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, it earned roughly 3.75 crore in India on Wednesday, its lowest day-wise figure so far. The Malayalam film, also out in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, was released on March 28. Also read: Kamal Haasan reviews Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran with Amala Paul in a still from the survival drama.
Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran with Amala Paul in a still from the survival drama.

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection

As per the portal, the survival drama collected roughly 43.85 crore nett in India in its opening week in theatres. On day 1, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life collected 7.6 crore nett in India in all languages; on day 2, it made 6.25 crore nett. On day 3, day 4, day 5 and day 6, the film did a business of 7.75 crore, 8.7 crore and 5.4 crore and 4.4 crore, respectively.

About the film

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life features Prithviraj in the lead role, while Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, KR Gokul and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby are seen in pivotal roles.

The film is based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin, and follows the true story of a man from Kerala, Najeeb. In the early '90s, he migrated to the Gulf in search for work, but ended up a goatherd in a desert, and soon wanted to escape and return home.

Prithviraj on Aadujeevitham The Goat Life

The actor recently told ANI, “In 2008, when Blessy first told me about doing this movie, my initial thought was, how do I approach this character? Do I come down and talk to you about who you really are, or do I try to understand the character Najeeb that Benyamin wrote or the Najeeb that Blessy has in his mind? This was the confusion I had.”

He added, "Finally, Blessy and I decided that I should play the Najeeb I visualise in my mind based on the novel and the Najeeb that Blessy visualised. That's the Najeeb you'll see in the movie. There is a big difference."

