Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 8: Prithviraj Sukumaran film crosses 100 crore worldwide

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 8: National Award-winning director Blessy’s latest Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, which was released in other languages as The Goat Life had a good opening week. The film, which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role made ₹100 crore at the box office worldwide in eight days. (Also Read: Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 7: Prithviraj Sukumaran film earns ₹43 cr in India in first week) Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 8: Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a migrant called Najeeb in the film.

Aadujeevitham box office

Prithviraj shared a poster on X, stating that the film made more than ₹100 crore gross at the box office worldwide. Sharing it, he wrote, “ ₹100 crore and counting at the global box office! Thank you for this unprecedented success!” Congratulatory messages began pouring in for the actor from fans, with a few of them claiming that this was the ‘fastest’ ₹100 crore-making film in Mollywood, calling it a ‘milestone moment’ for Malayalam cinema.

Prithviraj on Aadujeevitham

Talking to ANI, Prithviraj said, “In 2008, when Blessy first told me about doing this movie, my initial thought was, how do I approach this character? Do I come down and talk to you about who you really are, or do I try to understand the character Najeeb that Benyamin wrote or the Najeeb that Blessy has in his mind? This was the confusion I had.”

He added, “Finally, Blessy and I decided that I should play the Najeeb I visualise in my mind based on the novel and the Najeeb that Blessy visualised. That's the Najeeb you'll see in the movie. There is a big difference.”

About Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham also stars Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby. It’s based on a novel penned by Benyamin of the same name. The film and novel tell the true story of a man named Najeeb from Kerala who migrates to the Gulf in the 90s for a better life. However, he’s soon forced to goatherd against his will, making him want to escape and return home.

