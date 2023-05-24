Andy Cohen delights fans with insider scoop on "Real Housewives" and scandalous #Scandoval

Bravo TV host and producer, Andy Cohen, made a visit to San Francisco last week to discuss his latest book, "The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up." However, it seemed that the audience was more interested in dishing about their favorite reality TV guilty pleasure, "Vanderpump Rules." NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Andy Cohen attends Variety's 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

Appearing at the Sydney Goldstein Theater as part of a City Arts & Lectures special event, Cohen found himself fielding questions about the drama-filled cheating scandal known as #Scandoval, which had just captivated viewers nationwide with its explosive season finale. The predominantly female audience erupted in cheers as Cohen addressed the scandal, as well as his experiences producing the "Real Housewives" franchises and hosting "Watch What Happens Live" and CNN's "New Year's Eve Live."

Despite the event being centered around his new memoir, Cohen didn't seem bothered by the fact that the discussion focused more on his reality TV ventures than his book. Fans were eager to hear insider tidbits and anecdotes from his time in the reality TV world, and Cohen gladly obliged. It was clear that the allure of the Bravo universe was too enticing for the audience to resist.

One burning question on the minds of local fans was whether there would ever be a "Real Housewives of San Francisco." Cohen revealed that the idea had been considered in the past, but casting efforts didn't yield the right mix of personalities. He assured the crowd that with ten existing franchises, he felt they had enough for now, prompting some playful pleas from the audience to make it eleven.

Amidst the buzz, one audience member raised another intriguing rumor: the possibility of an all-male spinoff version of the "Housewives" franchise. The suggestion of "Real House Husbands of San Francisco" was met with enthusiasm from the crowd. However, Cohen playfully dismissed the idea, joking that men were too boring for such a show. He cited a previous attempt with the "House Husbands of Orange County" as less than captivating.

Throughout the evening, Cohen appeared relaxed and in high spirits, expressing gratitude to the audience for their support. But it was a gift from a fan that truly brought a gleeful response from the charismatic host. A generous audience member presented Cohen with a giant box of cannabis, which he enthusiastically accepted on stage. Later, he proudly showcased the gift on his Instagram stories, expressing his love for San Francisco and its cannabis-loving community.

Despite the focus veering away from his new book, it was evident that Andy Cohen's infectious personality and connection to the world of reality TV had left a lasting impression on the fans in attendance. As the event marked the end of his in-person book tour, the night was filled with laughter, excitement, and a shared appreciation for the captivating world of "Vanderpump Rules" and the "Real Housewives."