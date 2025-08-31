Anjali Raghav reacts to Pawan Singh's apology for touching her inappropriately: ‘Wo mujhse bade aur senior artist hain’

Bhojpuri actor Anjali Raghav has reacted to singer-actor Pawan Singh's apology for her. She has accepted his apology for touching inappropriately on stage during a recent event in Lucknow. Anjali Raghav has accepted Pawan Singh's apology after the harassment incident.

“Pawan Singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai .wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai ...maine unhe manf kar dia hai ...mai is bat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti jai shree ram (Pawan Singh ji admitted his mistake and apologised. He is elder to me and a senior artist. I have forgiven him. I do not wish to take this matter forward any further. Jai Shree Ram ),” she wrote while reposting his message.

Pawan wrote late night on Saturday, “Due to a busy schedule, Anjali ji, I couldn’t watch your live. When I came to know about this matter, I felt bad. I had no wrong intention towards you because we are all artists. Even then, if you felt hurt by any of my actions or behaviour, I sincerely apologise for that.”

Anjali Raghav's response to the apology.

What happened during Lucknow event?

The video from the event captured Pawan Singh and Anjali sharing the stage. Anjali, dressed in a shimmery golden saree, was addressing the audience, while Pawan stood beside her in a white coat and trousers. As she engaged with the crowd, Pawan placed his hand on her waist.

Initially, Anjali smiled and continued speaking, but when he repeated the gesture, she appeared visibly uncomfortable. At one point, Pawan asked her to move her hand, but she refused. He kept his hand on her waist until eventually saying “Okay” and stepping back. The clip quickly spread online, with Reddit users criticising the singer for inappropriately touching Anjali.

Anjali's IG videos demanding apology

On Saturday, Anjali addressed the incident in a series of Instagram videos, detailing what happened at the event and the toll it took on her. Speaking in Hindi, she said, “For the past two days, I’ve been very disturbed. I keep receiving DMs asking why I didn’t react, why I didn’t take action, why I didn’t slap him, about the Lucknow incident. Some people are even blaming me; some memes say, ‘She was laughing, she was enjoying it.’ Do you really think I would be happy or enjoy being touched in public like that?”

Who is Pawan Singh?

Pawan Singh is a popular Bhojpuri singer and actor behind hits like Lolipop Lagelu. He also recently sang for Bollywood movies Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.