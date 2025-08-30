'Felt like crying': Anjali Raghav reacts to Pawan Singh inappropriately touching her waist, quits Bhojpuri industry

Recently, Lagavelu Lipstick fame singer Pawan Singh and actor Anjali Raghav were spotted promoting their new song Saiya Seva Kare in Lucknow. A video of Pawan inappropriately touching Anjali's waist surfaced on the internet, inviting criticism. Now, Anjali has finally broken her silence on the incident and revealed she is quitting the Bhojpuri industry. Anjali Raghav slammed Pawan Singh for touching her inappropriately during Lucknow event.

Anjali Raghav slams Pawan Singh for touching her waist inappropriately

On Saturday, Anjali took to Instagram and shared two videos explaining what happened at the event and how it left her stressed. She said in Hindi, "I have been very disturbed for the past two days. I am continuously getting DMs asking why I didn’t say anything, why I didn’t take any action, why I didn’t slap, regarding the Lucknow incident. And some people are even blaming me; on some memes they are writing, ‘She was laughing, she was enjoying it.’ Do you think I would feel happy or enjoy being touched in public like that?"

She explained that when she got a call from Pawan Singh for the song, she confirmed with him that it wouldn’t involve inappropriate costumes, scenes or double-meaning lyrics. She further revealed that she never felt uncomfortable even once during the shoot and therefore agreed to attend the Lucknow event.

Anjali went on to explain what happened at the Lucknow event. She recalled Pawan telling her that something was stuck on her waist, and she thought it might be the tag of her blouse as her saree was new. She added that she tried to ignore his words and focus on her speech instead.

She continued, "Unhone wapas kaha ki kuch laga hai, toh mujhe laga shayad kuch laga hai isiliye yeh bol rahe. Jab baad mein maine apne team member se pucha ki kuch laga hai, unhone kaha ki kuch bhi nahi laga tha. Tab mujhe bohot zyada bura laga, gussa aaya aur rona bhi aaya. Lekin mujhe samajh nahi aaya ki main kya karun? Kyunki vahan sab unka fan base tha, unko bhagwan bol rahe the aur khud ko bhakt bol bolke unke pairon main gir rahe the log (They said again that something was stuck, so I thought maybe something really was, that’s why they said it. Later, when I asked my team member if anything was stuck, they told me that nothing was there. That’s when I felt really bad—I was angry, and I even felt like crying. But I didn’t know what to do, because everyone there was their fan, calling them God and falling at their feet, calling themselves devotees)."

Anjali further claimed that she tried to reach out to Pawan's team after the matter escalated on social media, but no one responded. She added that she wanted to respond to trolls but was advised against it by someone who told her that Pawan's PR team is very strong and it might backfire on her.

She concluded, "I absolutely do not support touching any girl without her permission. To begin with, it is very wrong. And to touch someone in this manner is extremely wrong. Agar yeh Haryana main hua hota toh jawab dene ki zarurat nahi padti (If the same thing had happened in Haryana, I wouldn’t even have needed to respond); the public there would have given the answer themselves. But I was in their place, in Lucknow. Main Bhojpuri industry mein ab kaam nahi karungi. Artist hoon, toh nayi cheezin try karne ka mann karta hai, lekin main apni pariwaar aur Haryana mein khush hoon (I will no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry. I am an artist, so I do feel like trying new things, but I am happy with my family and in Haryana)."

Why Pawan Singh is receiving criticism

The video in question showed Pawan and Anjali standing next to each other on stage. Anjali wore a shimmery golden saree as she addressed the audience, while Pawan opted for a white coat and trousers. While Anjali interacted with the audience, Pawan touched her waist.

At first, she smiled and continued speaking. Pawan again touched her waist, making her visibly uncomfortable. He then asked her to move her hand, but she refused. Pawan continued touching her waist until, after some time, he said “Okay” and removed his hand. Reddit users slammed the singer for inappropriately touching Anjali.