Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video song Chumma: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri dance to peppy Pawan Singh track. Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri groove to the latest song from their upcoming film Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Sung by Pawan Singh, the high-energy music by Sachin-Jigar looks all set to become the new chartbuster and the new desi party song of the season. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is ‘for the middle class,’ says director Raaj Shaandilyaa) Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a still from the song Chumma.

About the new song

Chumma sees Rajkummar's character waiting patiently for a look at Triptii. With high-energy music by Sachin-Jigar and dynamic performances from Pawan Singh, Rupali Jagga, Rupesh Mishra, Mansa Jimmy, and Sachin-Jigar, this track is sure to get everyone on their feet and hitting the dance floor!

Pawan Singh also makes a special appearance as he croons a part of the song. Both Rajkummar and Triptii add sparkle to this energetic track with matching steps. The music video ends with Pawan, Rajkummar and Triptii dancing freely to the song amid several other background dancers.

Reacting to the song, a fan commented: “Bhojpuri flavour in Bollywood! This one is a sure-shot hit!” “Power star Pawan Singh never misses!” said a second fan. “Love this song!” read a second comment.

More details

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a comedy about a lost sex tape of a newly-married couple from the '90s. Apart from Rajkummar and Triptii as the titular couple, the film also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Rakesh Bedi, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and Mukesh Tiwari.

The trailer gave a glimpse of how the couple, with help from Mallika Sherawat and the rest of their family go all out to recover Vicky and Vidya's ‘suhagraat CD’ in the picturesque town of Rishikesh.

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set to be released in theatres on October 11, where it will clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra.