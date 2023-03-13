Apple TV+ nabs first Oscar win for Best Animated Short Film with ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’

The 2023 Academy Awards have come and gone, and Apple TV+ has come out on top in the Best Animated Short Film category with ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.’ The film, directed by Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox, and a horse as they search for a home. The film also won the BAFTA award for Best British Short Animation which is considered a precursor to the Oscars. But what is it about this heartwarming tale that captured the hearts of voters?

In an Instagram post, Charlie Mackesy, one of the creative minds involved in directing the Oscar-winning short film, expressed his gratitude to all the animators who contributed to the project.

A Timely Reminder of the Power of Friendship

In a world that often feels divided and disconnected, ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ is a timely reminder of the power of friendship and the importance of kindness. Through beautiful animation and poignant storytelling, the film shows that even the most unlikely of companions can find common ground and support one another through life's ups and downs.

A Star-Studded Production

Apple TV+ certainly had a strong campaign behind ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' with executive producer J.J. Abrams lending his star power to the project. But it wasn't just Abrams' name that drew attention – the film boasts a talented voice cast, including the likes of Tom Hollander, Idris Elba, and Gabriel Byrne.

A tough competition

It wasn't an easy win for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,' with strong competition from the likes of 'My Year of Dicks' and ‘An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It.’ But in the end, it was the heartwarming story of friendship that captured voters' attention.

A tale for all ages

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' is a film that can be enjoyed by viewers of all ages. Its message of kindness and friendship is one that is universal, and its stunning animation and captivating storytelling make it a joy to watch.

In the end, ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ proves that sometimes the simplest stories can be the most powerful. Congratulations to Charlie Mackesy, Matthew Freud, and the entire team behind the film on their well-deserved Oscar win.