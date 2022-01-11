Baahubali actor Sathyaraj discharged from hospital days after contracting Covid-19, son says: 'Will resume work...'

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, best known for playing Kattappa in Baahubali, has been discharged from hospital days after he contracted Covid-19, his son-actor Sibi Sathyaraj said on Tuesday. Earlier, news agency ANI had reported that the 67-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Sathyaraj's son, "Hey guys...Appa (father) got discharged from the hospital last night and back home...He’s totally fine and will resume work after a few days of rest...Thank you all for your love and support! #Sathyaraj."

Hey guys..Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home..He’s totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest..Thank you all for your love and support! 😊🙏🏻 #Sathyaraj — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 11, 2022

As per the ANI report, Sathyaraj had exhibited serious symptoms and was undergoing treatment. At first, the actor was in-home quarantine after testing positive for the virus. Fans of Sathyaraj have been sharing wishes on social media platforms, praying for the actor to bounce back to good health and make a complete recovery from Covid-19.

In another tweet, Sibi Sathyaraj also clarified about Sathyaraj not having a social media account, "Appa is not there on any social media platform yet...If he does enter, it will be a pre-verified account with a blue tick...So kindly unfollow, block and report any other account that claims to be him...Thank you #Sathyaraj."

Appa is not there on ANY social media platform yet..If he does enter,it will be a pre-verified account with a blue tick..So kindly unfollow,block and report any other account that claims to be him..Thank you🙏🏻 #Sathyaraj — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 11, 2022

Director SS Rajamouli also reacted to the news. Re-tweeting Sibi Sathyaraj's tweet, he wrote, “So glad that #Sathyaraj garu is back home hale and hearty… (folded hands emojis).”

So glad that #Sathyaraj garu is back home hale and hearty… 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/uP5xCE28KB — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2022

Sathyaraj, besides finding fame for playing Kattappa in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali movies, is also known for starring in films such as Vedham Pudhithu, Thaai Naadu, Nadigan, Amaidhi Padai, Periyar and Onbadhu Roobai Nottu.

Sathyaraj has several films in the pipeline including Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. He also has Pakka Commercial with Gopichand, Etharkkum Thunindhavan with Suriya, and 1945 with Rana Daggubati in the pipeline.

The actor has also signed for the Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho. Reportedly titled Veetla Visheshnga, the film will also feature RJ Balaji, Aparna Balamurali, and Urvashi.

Also Read | Baahubali's 'Katappa' actor Sathyaraj hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,58,75,790 which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant. Of the total 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,711 people have recovered or migrated so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON