Before Bakaiti releases, watch Rajesh Tailang's impressive performances in these series

Rajesh Tailang's Bakaiti has been garnering attention for some time now. The Hindi series is a delightful mix of family drama with the essence of comedy. The 51-year-old actor, who rose to fame with Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, will be seen in the lead role as Sanjay, the head of the Kataria family in Bakaiti. But before Bakaiti releases on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) on August 1, 2025, let's take a look at Rajesh Tailang's other impressive performances in series that are available on OTTplay Premium. Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadhha in Bakaiti

Rajesh Tailang's versatile performances

Rangbaaz: Dar Ki Rajneeti

The series focuses on a notorious gangster's rise as a politician in Bihar and his subsequent fall. The series depicts the gangster's journey from a powerful figure to his struggling days after becoming a politician. In this crime drama, Rajesh Tailang plays politician Mukul Kumar. Tailang portrayed a challenging character, who plays strategic mind games to get ahead in politics.

Bada Naam Karenge

Rajesh Tailang plays Rajesh Jaiswal in this musical drama, who is part of the extended family of the lead character Rishabh, and is portrayed as more of a conservative member in the family. The series follows the couple Rishabh and Surbhi who meet during the Covid pandemic and later find themselves struggling with the pressure of arranged marriage, family expectations, and personal aspirations.

Dahan

Rajesh Tailang gave an outstanding performance as Parimal Singh, a pivotal role in the supernatural thriller drama. The story follows IAS officer Avani Raut who arrives in a small village to oversee a mining project. Little does she know that the village is steeped in superstitions with the locals believing that a curse will be unleashed if the mining commences.

Crime Beat

The story follows a rookie journalist who probes a fugitive gangster's return to India. Initially he gets the recognition that he wanted, however, later he must deal with the dangers of taking the risky job. Rajesh Tailang plays DSP Uday Kumar in this thriller series, a determined police officer who is trying to maintain the law and order amid the rising crime rate in the city.

Crackdown

This thriller series revolves around the RAW team and their mission to eliminate threats targeting India's national security and prevent terrorist attacks. Tailang plays Ashwini Rao, the head of RAW. He is the senior officer who leads the special force team. Throughout the series you will get to witness RAW agents involved in high-stake missions, their brilliant strategies, and more.