Before Kajol’s Maa releases, stream these powerful tales that explore mother-child bond on OTT

Get ready for a bone-chilling experience as a mythological horror film, Maa is releasing in theaters on June 27. Starring Kajol in the lead role, the film is part of the same universe as Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan. In Maa, Kajol can be seen as a fierce mother who does her best to protect her daughter from evil spirits. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film revolves around a mother-daughter as their road trip takes a terrifying turn when they come across a cursed village and a centuries-old demonic legend. A still from Kajol's Maa

While waiting for the release of Kajol’s Maa, stream these powerful tales that explore mother-child bond on OTT!

5 movies exploring mother-child bond

Mom starring Sridevi is one of the finest examples that showcase the bond between a mother and her child. In this film, Devki (Sridevi), a biology teacher and a devoted stepmother to Arya, seeks revenge for her stepdaughter's sexual assault. The film ends with a confrontation where Devaki introduces her own sense of justice. Apart from Sridevi as the vigilante mother, Mom features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in supporting roles. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film’s music was composed by AR Rahman.

Mother India is a 1957 epic drama film, helmed by Mehboob Khan. Starring Nargis, the film narrates the story of Radha, a poor village woman who struggles to raise her sons and survive against a cunning moneylender, after her husband leaves her. It is a story of resilience, sacrifice and the power of motherhood. Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, and Raaj Kumar also feature in this film.

Directed by Revathy, Salaam Venky is based on a true story. It tells the story of Venkatesh "Venky" Krishnan, a young man with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, who wants to donate his organs before his condition deteriorates. However, he faces legal hurdles as active euthanasia is not permitted in India. The film explores the mother-son bond and the emotional journey of Venky and his mother Sujata, as they overcome the challenges and fight for the right to die with dignity.

Nil Battey Sannata is about a single mother, Chanda (Swara Bhaskar), who works day and night to provide a better future for her daughter, Apeksha (Riya Shukla). However, Apeksha is not academically motivated and believes that her future will be like her mother's, as a housekeeper. The film focuses on their complex relationship, Chanda's unconventional way of motivating her daughter, and their journey to fulfill their dreams by overcoming social barriers.

CoCo Kokila, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, revolves around Kokila, who gets involved in smuggling to protect her mother. She becomes the target of drug gangs who exploit her and her family. This movie explores how Kokila faces this dangerous situation and gets out of their trap. It features Nayanthara, Saranya Ponvannan, Yogi Babu, and Rajendran in the main cast.