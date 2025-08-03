Before Saare Jahan Se Accha releases, watch 5 best movies and shows of Kritika Kamra on OTT

Saare Jahan Se Accha is an upcoming Netflix spy thriller series, scheduled for an August 13 release. In the series set in the 1970s, Pratik Gandhi plays an Indian RAW agent and Sunny Hinduja as a Pakistani ISI agent. This series explores the high-stakes world of espionage, focusing on a mission to thwart an impending nuclear threat. The story shows the two agents going against each other in a battle of wits, symbolizing a larger conflict between their nations. The series also stars Tillotama Shome, Kritika Kamra, Rajat Kapoor, and others in key roles. Kritika Kamra features in Saare Jahan Se Accha

5 movies and shows of Kritika Kamra

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Gyaarah Gyaarah is a crime thriller web series that revolves around two police officers, Yug Arya from 2016 and Shaurya Anthwal from 1990. They are connected through these different times through a walkie-talkie and only communicate for a brief time every night at 11:11. This series shows how these two officers from different eras work together to solve complex cases and uncover secrets. The series stars Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, and others.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is a show that revolves around a broken, former king of Shikharwati who owes a large amount of taxes. He plans to reunite his estranged daughters and have them compete in a series of games to determine who will inherit the palace and his debts. The show stars Naseeruddin Shah as the king and Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh as his daughters.

Mitron

Mitron is a comedy-drama film that tells the story of Jai, who is struggling to find his place in the world. His calm attitude conflicts with his father's expectations, and he finds himself in a situation where an arranged marriage is planned. Eventually, he meets Avni, an aspiring MBA graduate, and they move forward in their personal lives, discover their dreams, and find love against the backdrop of Gujarati culture. It stars Jackky Bhagnani as Jai and Kritika Kamra as Avni, and also features Pratik Gandhi in a key role.

Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta

Prem Ya Paheli: Chandrakanta is a TV series based on the Hindi novel Chandrakanta by Babu Devakinandan Khatri. It tells a romantic fantasy love story between Prince Virendra and Princess Chandrakanta and depicts their reincarnation to fight against evil forces. It stars Kritika Kamra as Princess Chandrakanta and Gaurav Khanna as Prince Virendra.

Reporters

Reporters is a series that revolves around the lives of journalists in a newsroom setting. The show focuses on the professional and personal lives of Ananya Kashyap (Kritika Kamra), a junior reporter, and Kabir Sharma (Rajeev Khandelwal), the ambitious editor-in-chief. They manage their careers amidst a competitive news environment.