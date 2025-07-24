Before Sarzameen releases, stream 5 best Prithviraj Sukumaran movies on OTT

Sarzameen is all set to land on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on July 25. This political thriller depicts a soldier's fight against terrorism in Kashmir, while struggling to deal with the conflict between duty and family. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the story focuses on Colonel Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a dedicated army officer, and his family, including his wife Meera (Kajol) and son Harman (Ibrahim Ali Khan), who struggle with unresolved trauma and resentment. The film has a tense father-son confrontation, highlighting ideological conflict and sacrifice in the name of the motherland. Prithviraj Sukumaran in Sarzameen

As Sarzameen is scheduled to be released on July 25, stream the 5 best movies of Prithviraj Sukumaran on OTTplay Premium.

5 Prithviraj Sukumaran movies to watch

Picket 43

Picket 43 is the story of Hareendranath Nair, an Indian soldier posted at a remote border post in Kashmir. The film depicts his unexpected friendship with Pakistani soldier Mushraff Khan, set against the backdrop of border tensions. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Hareendranath, Javed Jaffrey as Mushraff, Renji Panicker, Sudheer Karamana, and others.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

The film revolves around the wedding of Vinu and Anjali, focusing on the relationship between the groom and the bride's brother, Anandan and the humorous situations that arise. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Anandan and Basil Joseph as Vinu. It also stars Nikhila Vimal and Anaswara Rajan in the key roles. The film is directed by Vipin Das.

Anarkali

Anarkali is directed by Sachy. It revolves around Shantanu (Prithviraj), a former naval officer, who is searching for his lost love, Nadira, and his reunion with his friend Zachariah (Biju Menon). The features include Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon, Priyal Gor, Sudev Nair, and others. It is set in Lakshadweep and explores themes of love, desire, and sacrifice.

Ayalum Njanum Thammil

Ayalum Njanum Thammil is about the journey of an irresponsible doctor, Ravi Tharakan (played by Prithviraj), who learns to value his profession more under the guidance of a senior doctor, Dr. Samuel (Prathap Pothen). The film narrates Ravi's journey through redemption, forgiveness, and the complexities of the medical profession.

Celluloid

Celluloid is a biographical drama film directed by Kamal. It focuses on the life of J.C. Daniel, the pioneer of Malayalam cinema. The film depicts his struggle to make the first Malayalam film, Vigathakumaran and the tragic fate of its lead actress, PK Rosy. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as J.C. Daniel, Mamta Mohandas as his wife, Janet, and Chandini as PK Rosy.