Best OTT movies and series to stream in each Indian language this week: Kaalidhar Laapata to Eleven

If you are looking to explore films and series across Indian languages, this list has a bunch of movies and series that will keep you entertained this weekend. From Kaalidhar Laapata to Eleven, here are the best OTT movies and series to stream in each Indian language this week

Hindi - Kaalidhar Laapata

A middle-aged man, grappling with memory loss, is at the centre of this film. After coming to know of his family's plans to abandon him, Kaalidhar runs away from home. But his life changes when his paths cross with that of the young and spirited boy Ballu. Abhishek Bachchan plays the lead role in this heartwarming film, along with Daivik Baghela and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in other key roles.

Tamil - Good Wife

Popular south actress Priyamani, who has also featured in Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man, headlines this series. Actor-filmmaker Revathy has directed the series, which is the Tamil adaptation of the American drama Good Wife. After a man gets embroiled in a sex tape scandal, his wife returns to her former profession as a lawyer, seeking to fight for his justice and restore the family’s reputation.

Telugu - Eleven

After some gory murders are reported in Vizag, police officer Aravind sets out to find the culprit. The breakthrough comes when he realises that the murders are linked to a unique school, where all students happen to be twins. Telugu actor Naveen Chandra plays the lead role of the cop in this thriller, which promises to keep you hooked till the very end.

Kannada - Max

Inspector Arjun is set to rejoin duty after suspension, but he steps in when other cops have a run-in with the politicians' sons. But Arjun's action invites more trouble, as the film turns into a racy thriller. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep headlines the action-packed film as Arjun.

Malayalam - Thudarum

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal stars as cab driver Shanmugham, who is called Benz by his loved ones. The film begins by showcasing Benz’s loving family, but soon shifts gears as his beloved car is seized by the cops. Things come to a head when Benz realises the cops’ ulterior motive that left him with a devastating loss.