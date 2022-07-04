Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Dilsha Prasannan lifts trophy, becomes first woman to win show

Actor-dancer Dilsha Prasannan has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 after the grand finale on Sunday, July 3. Host Mohanlal presented the trophy and ₹50 lakh cash prize to Disha at the finale. Also Read| Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann will join Rohit Shetty's show

Disha was the first finalist of the season, and got the most votes among the final six contestants. The other five contestants were Riyas Salim, Blesslee, Lakshmi Priya, Sooraj Thelakkad, and Dhanya Mary Varghese. With this, Disha has become the first female winner of the Malayalam edition of the reality TV series.

During the finale, the dancer thanked her fans for supporting her, and said, "I wondered whether I will survive the 100 days on this show. For many days I couldn't make sense of what I want to do on the show. But, I decided to just be myself. And I had a lot of support."

Blesslee became the first runner-up of the show. The musician congratulated Dilsha with a post on his Instagram account after she lifted the trophy. Sharing a picture of the two of them together on Instagram Stories, Blesslee wrote, "All the very best first lady Bigg Boss," adding a red heart emoji.

Blesslee congratulates Dilsha Prasannan on her win.

Previously, the last two seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam were cancelled before the finale due to the coronavirus pandemic. The second season premiered in January 2020 but was suspended in March that year due to the outbreak of coronavirus. No contestant was declared the winner.

The last season which went on air in February 2021 was cancelled midway through the second wave of the pandemic, while the makers were imposed with a fine. Manikuttan was announced as the winner later in August based on the audience vote. The fourth season with 20 contestants was launched on March 27 with the tagline 'new normal.'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON