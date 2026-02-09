Biju Menon skipped film promotions, caused ₹25 lakh loss: Film Employees Federation of Kerala GS slams actor
Film Employees Federation of Kerala General Secretary B Unnikrishnan has launched a scathing statement on Biju Menon for causing losses.
Actor Biju Menon is facing heat for unprofessional behaviour during a recent film release. The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has launched a scathing attack on the National Award-winning actor, with general secretary B Unnikrishnan alleging that the actor's absence from promotional events for Jeethu Joseph's recent film Valathu Vashathe Kallan cost the producer a loss of ₹ 25 lakh. (Also read: Prakash Raj criticises Bollywood, says, ‘Hindi cinema has lost its roots, everything looks like plastic’)
What are the allegations?
Speaking to reporters, Unnikrishnan said in Malayalam, “A producer, who is also a director, lost ₹25 lakh from the amount due to him from a television channel because a prominent actor in Malayalam cinema failed to attend promotions. That same actor also skipped the promotions for the recent movie (Valathu Vashathe Kallan) directed by Jeethu Joseph. I am talking about Biju Menon; I have no hesitation in naming him. He did not attend the promotions.”
He went on to state that promotional appearances are part of the contract under the Producers’ Association and further questioned the lack of seriousness from the side of the actors in making sure such obligations are completed.
“Isn’t attending promotions a contractual obligation under the producers’ association? When that is not honoured… you should show at least 10 per cent of the strictness towards that commitment that you show during salary negotiations. Signing a contract while committing to promote a film and then not showing up, causing the producer losses mounting to ₹25 lakh — these are the things that need to be corrected. If such issues are resolved, then during next year’s discussions, producers will willingly offer a 50 per cent hike in remuneration," he said.
Biju Menon has not responded to the accusations so far.
For the unversed, Valathu Vashathe Kallan was a Malayalam language release which hit theatres last month on January 30. The crime thriller film was directed by Jeethu Joseph, written by Dinu Thomas Eelan. It also starred Joju George.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals.
