Biker gang attacks, hits Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering in Los Angeles: Report

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering was reportedly attacked by a biker gang in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 31. A video obtained by TMZ shows the actor surrounded by several riders on mini motorised bikes on Hollywood Blvd. The actor is seen getting out of his car. Ian Ziering was reportedly attacked by a biker gang in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 31 (ianziering/Instagram)

Ziering is seen swinging at a biker who had stationed his motorbike directly in front of his car. What provoked him to throw the punch is unclear. It is also unclear if one of the motorcycles had collided with the actor’s car.

TMZ’s source said Ziering’s source may have knocked the person to the ground. After the swing, the other bikers attacked him, throwing several punches at him. Ziering hat manages to run, with the masked and helmeted bikers pursuing him. One of the attackers was seen holding on to Ziering’s back, and another tried to trip him, but failed.

Bystanders did not help, but many filmed and watched them from the sidewalk. Ziering continued to get loose as one of the bikers kept holding him. Two of the bikers, including a female biker, joined in to attack him. Ziering is finally able to get away after getting back to his vehicle and driving away. Police were not called to the scene.

Beverly Hills, 90210 brought Ziering instant fame. “Ian was suddenly an international heartthrob and played the role for the show's entire ten-year run. During his years on Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990) he was also featured in various films and television shows, including Russell Crowe's No Way Back (1995), What I Like About You (2002) and Melrose Place (1992), to name a few,” IMDb says.