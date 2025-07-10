Brick OTT release date: When and where to watch new twisted sci-fi thriller

Brick OTT release: The new original German film starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee, Frederick Lau, and Murathan Muslu is out. The twisted sci-fi thriller was released on Netflix on July 10. (Also read: How Hollywood's richest immigrant lived on streets, built $4.9 billion net worth from just $250, revived bankrupt Marvel) Brick OTT release: The original film is directed by Philip Koch.

What is Brick about?

The film, which is directed by Philip Koch, revolves around a couple who find their apartment building suddenly enclosed by a mysterious brick wall, forcing them to team up with their neighbours to find a way out. The trailer shows a couple opening the door of their apartment to see that a black wall has been erected in its place. They try to break it but to no avail.

The two of them also find a similar black wall surrounding the window, and find a way to see that it is not just them, but there are other neighbours from the apartment who are trapped as well. As they slowly decode what the secret behind the wall is and whether there is any way they can break out, tensions and chaos arise. Will they all make it out together?

What the actors said about the film

In an interview with Kulture magazine, stars Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee opened up about the metaphorical elements of the thriller. Schweighöfer said, “These are turbulent times we live in. And one might also ask: Are you really safe if you've built a wall around yourself? And what happens if you tear down the wall and go outside?”

Meanwhile, Fee added, “Fundamentally, I think viewers can identify with this story of being locked up in a variety of ways. Specifically, if they're claustrophobic and afraid of getting stuck in an elevator, for example. But also subconsciously—transferring it to the crazy times all over the world.”