Cassie Ventura expecting 3rd baby with husband Alex Fine, netizens tear up, ‘God has his hands wrapped around you’

Cassie Ventura has revealed that she is expecting her third baby with her husband Alex Fine. The ‘Me & U’ singer shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, February 19, as she flaunted her baby bump in adorable family photos. Cassie Ventura reveals she is expecting 3rd baby with husband Alex Fine (cassie/Instagram)

Ventura, 38, captioned the black-and-white photos of her and Fine with their two daughters with a blue emoji, indicating that they are expecting a baby boy.

The photos show a smiling and beaming Ventura holding hands with Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3. In later shots in the carousel of photos, Fine was seen cradling Cassie’s budding belly.

Ventura flaunted her stomach in unbuttoned jeans, an open button-down shirt and a bra top. She let her hair down in loose curls.

‘I take your happiness personally’

The news comes a year after Ventura settled her lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, whom she dated on and off from 2007 to 2018. She had sued the rapper for rape, physical abuse and more in November 2023.

Congratulatory messages poured in in the comment section of Ventura’s post. “Gosh, I’ve never been happier for someone that I don’t personally know! Wow! BLESSINGS TO YOU, BEAUTY!!!” one user commented. “So happy for you. Let's say thank you from all the women who has gone through any domestic violence. God has his hands on your family. Stay strong and take care of yourself,” one user said, while another wrote, “Congrats!! You deserve this and so much more. GOD has his hands wrapped around you and your beautiful family”. One said, “I don’t think I’m the only one, but I take your happiness personally. I’m so happy!”

“Queen. So many survivors have spoken up because of you. Congrats,” one user wrote. Another said, “congratulations my sweet love!!! I’m so proud and happy for you God bless your growing family!”

Ventura made headlines after allegations against Diddy began to surface, with a sickening 2016 video showing the music mogul physically assaulting her at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Breaking her silence on the video days later, Ventura said it “broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.”