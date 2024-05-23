Courteney Cox recreates iconic Friends scene in Florida, fans say ‘she knows the way to our hearts’| Watch

Courteney Cox recreated an iconic Friends scene while experiencing frizzy hair in Florida. Channelling her character Monica Geller, she recreated a scene from a season 9 episode of the popular show. Courteney Cox recreates iconic Friends scene in Florida (courteneycoxofficial/Instagram)

The 59-year-old spoke up about how much she “love[d] Miami,” and then opened a door donning a black bikini and matching coverup. Stepping onto the balcony, Cox exclaimed, “It’s the humidity!”

The quote comes from scenes where Cox’s character Monica talks about how her hair looks. Her husband, Chandler Bing, compares her to Diana Ross and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. Bing was played in the show by late actor Matthew Perry.

Many happy Friends fans flocked to the comment section, with one saying, “I feel so bad for those who haven’t seen where this came from…” “She knows the way to our hearts,” one user said, while another wrote, “Diana Ross is back!” One user wrote, “We all thinking about the same, right?” Another commented, “Court you’re so pretty i wanna cry”.

“This is my favorite feed,” one user wrote, while another said, “BIG RELATE!!!” “this is so relatable i can’t,” one user wrote. Another said, “ngl i’m a little bit surprised you didn’t come up with this long ago hahaha”.

‘He visits me a lot, if we believe in that’

Cox recently said in an interview that she still feels Perry’s presence, about seven months after his death. She remembered her co-star as "probably one of the funniest human beings in the world” during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning's Jonathan Vigliotti.

"He's just so funny," she said. "He is genuinely, a huge heart. Obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."

"He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," she said, adding, "I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew."