Dan Schneider issues apology in response to Quiet On Set: ‘It was wrong that I ever…’

Dan Schneider, former Nickelodeon producer, has apologised after the new show – Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV – aired. Schneider's empire ran in the 1990s and 2000s. The recent show highlights how he abused his power position and how various convicted paedophiles were allowed to work on the shows. Dan Schneider has issued an apology in response to Quiet On Set (DanWarp screenshot/YouTube)

According to IMDb, it is a “docu-series that uncovers the toxic culture behind some of the most iconic children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s.” Schneider parted ways with the network in 2018.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Schneider has now spoken out in response to the show, telling actor Bobbie K. Bowman during a conversation that watching the docuseries was “difficult” and “embarrassing.” “Facing my past behaviors — some of which are embarrassing and that I regret — and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology,” Schneider said.

‘It was wrong that I ever put anybody in that position’

Schneider notably produced some of the most successful Nickelodeon shows, including All That, The Amanda Show, Drake and Josh, and iCarly. In Quiet on Set, various actors and former child stars detailed abuse they endured, inappropriate behaviour they faced, and the toxic work environment they were part of during these shows.

“It was wrong that I ever put anybody in that position,” Schneider said on being asked about massages that allegedly took place at work. “I apologize to anybody that I ever put in that situation.”

“There were lots of people there who witnessed it who also may have felt uncomfortable. So I owe them an apology, as well,” he added.

Schneider further said that questionable content or jokes in the shows must be cut from vaulted and rerun episodes. “Every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny,” Schneider said. “Now we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later through their lens. I have no problem with that. Let's cut those jokes out of the show.” He added that the content and look of his shows were approved by several network executives, and that many adults who were on set never expressed any concerns.

Schneider said that an investigation that was conducted before he parted ways with the network did not find any wrongdoing. "All that was found is that he was a challenging, tough and demanding person to work for and with, nothing else," a spokesperson for Schneider has said.