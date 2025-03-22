Did Angelina Jolie's suicide attempt inspire a Bengali film? Director Srijit Mukerji says this

Director Srijit Mukerji released the poster of his next film, which is titled KillBill Society. Set to release in theatres next month, the film is a sequel to Hemlock Society, which was out in 2012. Amid this, the director has now revealed that the inspiration for this story came from the news of suicide attempt that was made by actor Angelina Jolie. The actor had disclosed in 2001 that she planned her own murder at the age of 22. (Also read: Did you know Angelina Jolie once hired a hitman to plan her murder? 'I didn't die…') Srijit Mukherji has spoken about the inspiration behind his next film KillBill Society.

What Srijit said

Taking to his X account, Srijit shared a Reddit post about Angelina's suicide attempt and wrote in the caption, “For the conspiracy theorists, this real life incident is the genesis of #KillbillSociety. So sit back, relax and enjoy the music!:)”

About Angelina's suicide attempt

Angelina had once made a shocking revelation that she hired a hitman to plan her own murder while she was struggling with suicidal thoughts. The actor thought that her loved ones would have had an easier time dealing with her demise if she had been killed rather than taking her own life. In an interview with The Face in 2003, she said, “I was very aware that so many people around me, like my mother, would feel as though they didn’t give enough or do enough, if I’d taken my own life. So my solution to that was if someone else had taken my life – like in a ‘robbery’ – then it would be murder and it wouldn’t be that anyone would feel they’d let me down."

Angelina was last seen in the biographical drama Maria, in which she essayed the role of legendary opera singer Maria Callas. Directed by Pablo Larrain, the film follows Callas as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous yet tumultuous life in the public eye. The film reimagines her final days as she grapples with her identity and legacy.