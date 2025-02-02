DJ Ahmet review: Macedonian coming-of-age drama charms and delights

In Georgi M. Unkovski's breezy, confidently realized debut feature directorial DJ Ahmet, the coming-of-age drama finds new way of expression and rigour. Premiering at Sundance Film Festival, this small but adorable drama has all the elements to become an audience favourite if it travels far and wide. It tells the story of a teenage boy who connects with music in a way that helps him break away from the drudgeries of his daily life of a shepherd. Unkovski invites the viewer to stay beside this young boy's side for a while, in a way that his story matters. (Also read: 2000 Meters to Andriivka review: An unflinching look at the brutality of war) DJ Ahmet won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at Sundance Film Festival.

The premise

In the first few minutes of DJ Ahmet, the 15-year-old boy (Arif Jakup) will be plucked out of school by his father (Aksel Mehmet) because he would rather tend to the sheep than think about studying further. At home, he cares for his younger brother Naim (Agush Agushev), who is yet to speak after the death of their mother. Their father has no time to give his sons time, or love. The only time Ahmet finds some solace is when he is listening to music.

Unkovski's film starts off with focus and style. When Ahmet loses one of the sheep from his herd, he frantically traverses the forest of the remote Yuruk village in North Macedonia all night. If he does not find the lost one, it would mean his father would make it hell for him. This moment of despairturns into a lucky encounter with the pretty girl Aya (Dora Akan Zlatanova). Her family is forcing her to get married. But she knows how she can upset her family. This brief rendezvous will change both of their lives forever.

What works

DJ Ahmet takes time to build up the stories of these characters, but there's a wonderful lightness in touch that permeates the narrative. Naum Doksevski's camera captures the uncompromising beauty of the landscape in direct contrast with the hardships that these characters face. Unkovski is not interested in creating sympathy for these people. This film does not shy away from showing the clash between the generations that exist in rural Macedonia. But it never resorts to painting the older generation as caricatures without any trace of redeemable qualities. The young have dreams, but they are also careful and secure of what they want. Aya's arc in particular, is treated with intelligence and depth, which never bows down to predictable beats.

DJ Ahmet confides in the viewers and trusts them to accompany these young people till the end. Both Jakup and Zlatanova are wonderful in their parts, and their endearing chemistry lightens up the frame. Even with a fantastic musical score by Alen and Nenad Sinkauz, the film never loses sight of its realities. This is a small film with a big heart, a film that lingers on the memory like a vivid dream.

Santanu Das is covering Sundance Film Festival 2025 as part of the accredited press.