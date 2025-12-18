Drishyam actor Esther Anil graduates from London School of Economics; recalls parents' struggle to fund education

Actor Esther Anil, famous for her role in Drishyam (2013) in Malayalam, has graduated with a degree in International Development from the London School of Economics (LSE). Recalling the struggles she and her family went through to get there, the actor penned a lengthy note on her Instagram and shared her graduation pictures. Esther Anil has graduated from the London School of Economics in International Development..

Esther Anil recalls thinking parents couldn’t afford fees

Esther wrote in her note that a few years ago, her father mentioned someone who had studied at LSE and asked her to apply as well. Thinking that it was ‘way too big a fish to catch’, the actor remembers thinking her father is a ‘fool with such unrealistic dreams’. “Cut to today, here I am, his daughter, standing in front of the London School of Economics, graduated in International Development. There is so much magic in life,” she wrote.

When Esther got into LSE, she didn’t tell her parents initially because she knew they couldn’t afford her fees, as both her brothers were on student loans. She recalls not having that kind of money either. However, her parents pushed her to attend LSE, and Esther wrote about how grateful she is to them for teaching her to dream.

On feeling like a failure

Esther mentions that once she joined LSE, she couldn’t help but feel like a failure. “Last week, in a media interview, I said, I got into the world’s best university only to feel like the biggest failure. Getting in was not the hardest part after-all. Competing with some of the best minds in the world, and with yourself, your imposter syndrome, was,” she wrote, adding that the school challenged her in ways she never imagined.

The actor concluded her note by mentioning that she had written a thesis on women and power, and the LSE awarded her a distinction. “Maybe I’m not the dumbest after all. Maybe there is some light in me. Maybe I’ll join the powerful women someday,” wrote Esther candidly. Nazriya Nazim Fahadh commented under her post, “love u always…my lil one laways.” Aparna Balamurali, Gouri G Kishan, Khatija Rahman and several others left her congratulatory messages.

Esther Anil’s work

Esther debuted as a child artist at the age of 9 in the 2010 Malayalam film Nallavan, but her claim to fame is playing Anumol George, also known as Anu, in the Drishyam films. She plays Mohanlal’s character George Kutty’s younger daughter. She reprised the role in the Telugu and Tamil remakes of the film, Drushyam and Papanasanam. Esther debuted as a lead in the 2020 Telugu film Johaar. Last seen in Shanthamee Rathriyil, she will soon star in Drishyam 3.