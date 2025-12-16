Mohanlal slammed as ‘insensitive’ and ‘thoughtless’ by Bhagyalakshmi for cameo in Dileep's Bha Bha Ba

After Malayalam actor Dileep was acquitted in the 2017 actress assault case, the makers of his upcoming film Bha Bha Ba (short for Bhayam Bhakthi Bahumanam) released its trailer. The film, which is set for release on December 18, also features Mohanlal in a cameo appearance. Actor and dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi spoke to the press on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and slammed Mohanlal. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Survivor in 2017 actress assault case makes 1st statement after Dileep's acquittal; says she lost faith in trial court) Mohanlal was slammed by Bhagyalakshmi on the sidelines of IFFK for supporting Dileep.

Mohanlal called ‘insensitive’ and ‘thoughtless’

Bhagyalakshmi took part in a session titled Patriarchy in Indian Cinema: Power, Gender, Politics, where she spoke about how the survivor in the 2017 assault case initially received little to no support from the Malayalam film industry and was forced to fight the battle alone.

She then spoke to the press, calling Mohanlal ‘insensitive’ and ‘thoughtless’ for sharing Bha Bha Ba’s poster and promotional material. “Did Mohanlal even pause for a moment before sharing that poster right after the verdict? We heard him repeatedly say, I pray for her (the survivor). When someone with that kind of influence does this, what message is being sent to survivors?” questioned Bhagyalakshmi, adding, “This is not about cinema alone anymore. This is about ethics. It is about what we choose to endorse publicly.”

Bhagyalakshmi also slammed Dileep’s conduct after his acquittal, stating, “He appeared jubilant, addressing the media and attacking his former wife, Manju Warrier, who had supported the investigation.” She also claimed that Manju would’ve suffered had the survivor not come forward with her account when she did. The actor also claimed that the survivor experienced more ‘humiliation’ in the courtroom than she did during the assault and stayed strong.

This comes following the actor’s resignation from the Film Employees’ Kerala Association (FEFKA) over the organisation's decision to welcome Dileep back after the verdict and over the ‘double standards’ being shown.

Dileep’s acquittal in 2017 assault case

In 2017, a famous actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car. A few months after the assault, Dileep was found to have links to the main accused, Pulsar Suni, and was arrested by the police. He received bail and continued to work in the Malayalam film industry after that.

The case partly contributed to the creation of Women in Cinema Collective and the formation of the Hema Committee. The case’s trial began in a sessions court in Ernakulam in 2018 and continued for eight years. On 8 December 2025, Dileep and three others were acquitted in the case, while six others were found guilty.

Dileep’s acquittal has left the film industry split. The Kerala government announced their plan to appeal against the verdict in higher courts.