Survivor in 2017 actress assault case makes 1st statement after Dileep's acquittal; says she lost faith in trial court

The 2017 actress assault case involving Malayalam actor Dileep recently came to a conclusion with him and three others being acquitted in the case, while six others were found guilty. The survivor, who was abducted and assaulted eight years ago, made her first statement after the verdict. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Manju Warrier says ‘justice for survivor is still incomplete’ after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in 2017 assault case) Dileep was aquitted in a 2017 case involving the assault of a Malayalam actress.

Survivor says people doubted her story

The actress who faced the abduction and assault in 2017 began her note by writing how she waited ‘8 years, 9 months, and 23 days’ for justice at the end of a ‘painful journey’. “Six of the accused have been convicted, and for that I am grateful!” she wrote. She also wrote that she ‘dedicates’ this moment to those who called her assault a ‘made-up story’.

She then also clarified that one of the accused was not her personal driver, but someone randomly assigned to her during film shoots. Stating that she first met him in 2016, she added, “Ironically, I met him only once or twice during that time, and never again, until this crime happened! Please stop spreading false stories.”

Not surprised by the shocking verdict

The actress also mentioned that while the verdict in her case might ‘surprise many people’, it did not surprise her because, as early as 2020, she had noticed that ‘something was not right’. “Even the prosecution noticed changes in the way the case was being handled, especially when it came to one particular accused,” she claimed.

The survivor also mentions that she approached the High Court and Supreme Court multiple times, as she did not trust this court, but was dismissed. “After years of pain, tears, and emotional struggle, I have come to a painful realisation: Not every citizen of this country is treated equally before the law.”

She concluded her note by thanking everyone who had stood by her, writing that those who continued to attack her online were free to do so.

Reasons for losing faith in trial court

The survivor also listed reasons why she lost faith in the trial court, claiming that her fundamental rights weren’t protected, two public prosecutors had resigned from the case, and a memory card was tampered with. She also stated that when she asked for a fair trial, the accused had filed a petition to continue with the same judge.

The actress claims that she even wrote letters to the Prime Minister and President of India, seeking help. She had also requested that the proceedings happen in an open court, so everything would be transparent, but her request was denied.

The verdict

On December 8, a Kerala court in Kochi acquitted Malayalam cinema star Dileep in the 2017 assault case. Three others were acquitted in the case with Dileep, while six people were charged with committing the crime.

Dileep later spoke to the press and claimed there was a ‘real conspiracy’ against him. He also blamed his ex-wife Manju Warrier, claiming that it all began with her statement. The Kerala government has stated that it will appeal against the verdict.