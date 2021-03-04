IND USA
Dulquer Salmaan was caught violating traffic rules in Kerala.
Dulquer Salmaan caught by police for driving on wrong side, cop asks him to reverse car. Watch Video

  A video surfaced on social media revealed a cop asking actor Dulquer Salmaan to reverse his blue Porsche car after he drove into the wrong side. Watch video.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:41 PM IST

Actor Dulquer Salmaan was spotted driving his blue Porsche car on the wrong side of the road while waiting for the signal in Kerala. In a video that has gone viral, a cop was seen walking up to Dulquer, asking him to turn back. The incident was captured by two boys who followed Dulquer on a bike.

In the video, Dulquer was seen standing on the opposite side of the road, waiting for the signal to turn green. When the police approached, the actor was forced to shift his gear to reverse and drive the car all the way back until he found a point that allowed him to merge into the traffic on the right side. He then zoomed past the point.

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil injured on sets of Malayankunju

Dulquer has been in Kerala since the Covid-19 lockdown began. The actor regularly shared videos and photos from his home to keep fans updated about his lockdown activities.

On the work front, Dulquer is waiting for the release of his upcoming Malayalam movie Kurup. The film, directed by Srinath, revolves around Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, and inherit his money.

Dulquer plays the lead role in the movie. Kurup sees him reunite with Srinath after seven years. They had previously worked together on Dulquer's debut movie Second Show.

Dulquer also wrapped the filming of his upcoming Tamil romantic drama Hey Sinamika. The movie marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brindha. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies. Hey Sinamika is produced by Jio Studios in association with Global One Studios. It marks Jio Studios' first Tamil cinema project.


dulquer salman

