Fans complain as morning shows of Dhruva Sarja's Martin are cancelled without notice: ‘What's going on?’

AP Arjun’s new Kannada film Martin, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 11. While people across Karnataka and the Telugu states were looking forward to watching the film, it seems like many morning shows were cancelled. People took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the issue. The film’s team didn’t address it at the time of writing. (Also Read: Sanjay Dutt attends Dhruva Sarja’s son’s naming ceremony. See inside pics) Dhruva Sarja in a still from Martin which released in theatres on October 11.

Martin morning shows cancelled

Numerous fans took to X to complain about the morning shows of Martin being canceled in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. One person posted screenshots of their tickets for Martin in Shivamogga, Karnataka, writing, “Booked 7AM show, it got cancelled. Booked 8:45AM show, this too got cancelled.”

Another fan tweeted from Hyderabad, “8.15am Show Cancelled. Mythri Theatres (Vimal), Balanagar. Distributor Issues anta. Chi Dinemma Nidra bokka, Petrol bokka. Back to Hostel - Hitech City. (Apparently there’s some issues with the distributors. I lost my sleep and wasted petrol)”

Another tweeted from the same theatre, “#MARTIN - Shows are getting cancelled. I'm at Vimal Theatre, Bala Nagar, and the theatre management is quoting some issues between the distributor and producer! What's going on?”

One person claimed that shows were getting cancelled despite the theatre being fully booked, writing, “Once in a moonlight, I decide to watch a Kannada movie, show gets cancelled. Watched Goat, Devara and Vettaiyan fan shows as early as 4 AM but namgu Kannada picture gu yaako aagthilla guru! #Martin. Shows were booked fully even for 6 AM shows.”

Shows in Mysuru were also getting cancelled, claimed one person, “#Martin #MartinOnOct11th Mysore Alli 9:00 am show cancelled in DRC and garuda mall.”

Issue resolved

Whatever issue caused the cancellation of the morning shows seems to have been resolved after the morning show as smany fans pointed out on social media. Dhruva and the film’s team did not address the cancellations. On Friday morning, he posted a picture from the film on his Instagram stories, writing, “Watch the movie and bless us. Jai Hanuman.”

A screen grab of Dhruva Sarja's Instagram stories.

As of 9:30 am, some fans who could watch the film also began posting pictures and videos from inside the theatre. People have shared clicks of the title card and Dhruva’s entry scene in the film. “Show Started. Banger Entry,” wrote one fan, while another called it ‘mental mass’. It remains to be seen if the film will live up to expectations.

Martin is written by Dhruva’s uncle, actor Arjun Sarja. The film also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar and Nikitin Dheer. Mani Sharma and Ravi Basrur composed the film’s music.