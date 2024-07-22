 Dhruva Sarja reacts to Darshan's arrest for alleged murder: ‘Nobody is above law, not even the king’ - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Dhruva Sarja reacts to Darshan's arrest for alleged murder: ‘Nobody is above law, not even the king’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jul 22, 2024 05:47 PM IST

This is the first time Dhruva Sarja has reacted to the Renukaswamy murder case, involving Darshan and Pavithra Gowda.

Since Darshan and Pavithra Gowda’s arrest in the alleged murder case of Renukaswamy, actor Dhruva Sarja reacted for the first time. The duo and some other accused are currently being held as under-trial prisoners at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. Times Now quoted Dhruva speaking to the press and stating that he hopes for justice. (Also Read: Sanjay Dutt attends Dhruva Sarja’s son’s naming ceremony. See inside pics)

‘Let’s not react randomly’

Speaking to the press, Dhruva reportedly said he would not like to ‘react’ much on the case due to the families involved. He said, “Just because someone is in pain or down, one should not react to such things randomly. It’s about family. Darshan sir has a son, and Renukaswamy has a family too.”

However, he did seem to underline the fact that nobody is above the law. He said, “Nobody is above the law; even the king is bound by it, so let the court decide. Let us not react on the matter. But that said and done, Renukaswamy and his family should get justice.”

Dhruva will soon star in AP Arjun’s Martin, which will be released on October 11 in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is written by Dhruva’s uncle, actor-director Arjun Sarja.

Court extends custody

Darshan, Pavithra and their associates were arrested after Renukaswamy’s murder on June 9. According to PTI, a special court in Bengaluru extended judicial custody of Darshan, Pavithra and 15 others till August 1.

They were produced before the magistrate on July 18 through videoconferencing from Bengaluru and Tumakuru prisons. A special public prosecutor argued that releasing the accused could hinder ongoing investigations, as more details needed to be collected.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Dhruva Sarja reacts to Darshan's arrest for alleged murder: 'Nobody is above law, not even the king'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
