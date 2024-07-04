Sumalatha Ambareesh shocked by Darshan's arrest in murder case; says he's like her ‘son’: I know him as a loving man

Actor-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh put out a statement on Instagram about how she feels about Darshan getting arrested for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy. In a lengthy note penned in Kannada, Sumalatha detailed her relationship with Darshan, stating that she is ‘shocked’ by everything that has happened. (Also Read: Film chamber approached with Darshan alleged murder case-related film titles like D-Gang and Khaidi No 6106: Report) Sumalatha says she has only known Darshan as a generous man.

‘You do not understand the bond between our families’

According to One India, Sumalatha began the note by expressing condolence to Renukaswamy’s family. She also stated that she was praying for his parents and wife, hoping he would receive legal justice.

Addressing criticism over her staying quiet since Darshan’s arrest on June 11, Sumalatha wrote, “You do not understand the bond between my family and Darshan's family. I have known him for 25 years, even before he became a star. Beyond his stardom, Darshan is like a family member to me, like a son. He always referred to Ambareesh as his father and gave me a special place in his life. No mother likes to see her son in such a situation.”

She added that the Darshan she knows would never commit a crime like this. “I know Darshan as a man with a loving and generous heart. His compassion for animals and willingness to help those in need testify to his character. I believe Darshan is not the type of person to commit such a crime,” wrote Sumalatha, stating she would not comment further as the matter is in court.

Sumalatha ended the note by criticising those directing their ire at Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi and son Vinish. “Darshan is still an accused; nothing has been proven against him, nor has he been punished. Let Darshan get a fair trial,” she reportedly wrote. The actor-politician also wrote that Sandalwood has ‘come to a standstill’, calling it a ‘family problem’. Much like Vijayalakshmi, she urged Darshan’s fans to remain calm.

Update on Darshan’s case

According to PTI, the Bengaluru court has extended Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the other accused’s judicial custody until July 18. All the accused joined the proceedings through video conferencing from Bengaluru and Tumakuru prisons. They were arrested on June 11 after Renukaswamy’s murder on June 9.

For the unversed, the police said that Darshan’s fan Renukaswamy had sent obscene messages to Pavithra on social media. These enraged her friend, Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder at a shed in RR Nagar. His body was found after he died as a result of multiple injuries. Pavithra is listed as accused number one, and Darshan as accused number two.