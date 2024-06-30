Shiva Rajkumar on Darshan's arrest for alleged murder: ‘Nothing we can do…’

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar spoke to the press about Darshan’s arrest at the inauguration of the new Producers Association Building. According to Times Now, the actor sympathised with both Darshan and the murdered victim Renukaswamy’s families. Here’s what he had to say. (Also Read: Film chamber approached with Darshan alleged murder case-related film titles like D-Gang and Khaidi No 6106) Shiva Rajkumar spoke to the press after Darshan's arrest.

‘Everything is destiny’

Shiva admitted that he’s being cautious while commenting on Darshan’s alleged murder case. He reportedly said, “There is such a thing as destiny. There is nothing we can do when it comes to that. One has to think first about whether they’re right before saying something. It hurts when something like this happens.”

Because an investigation is still underway, Shiva also stated that we must wait for the outcome before concluding. He added, “Both Renukaswamy and Darshan’s family are pained by this. I feel sad looking at Darshan’s son. We must face everything. An investigation is underway. Let’s wait for the outcome. What must happen will happen. I don’t want to say anything more on this. Everything is destiny.”

Darshan meets his wife and son

Darshan recently met his wife Vijayalakshmi and son Vinish in Central Jail. After meeting him, his wife wrote on Instagram, “It is sad that we are in this situation today that we have to stay at a distance from him. I have spoken to him in detail about the situation outside and it has touched his heart. He has urged all his celebrities to stay calm and focus on doing good deeds and he is sure that he will be part of your prayers.”

Vijayalakshmi also urged his fans to remain calm, adding, “Your being calm will be our biggest strength. This too shall pass. Truth will Triumph.”

Darshan’s murder case

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and their associates were taken into custody on June 11 and will remain arrested till July 4 in connection to the alleged murder of Renukaswamy. The Bengaluru Economic Offences Special Court recently passed the order to keep them in judicial custody, according to ANI.