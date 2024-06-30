Film chamber approached with Darshan alleged murder case-related film titles like D-Gang and Khaidi No 6106: Report

Even as Kannada actor Darshan spends time in jail for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, filmmakers are rushing to the film chamber to register case-related titles. A report by TOI claims that filmmakers have been turned down by the film chamber for titles related to the case as the matter is still in court. (Also Read: Telugu actor Naga Shaurya backs Darshan amid murder case: 'Anna will be proven innocent') Actor Darshan, currently in police custody, is an accused in the murder of S Renukaswamy.(ANI)

Darshan murder case-related titles

D-Gang, Pattanagere Shed, and Khaidi No 6106 were among the titles sought approval for. D-Gang is a derivation of Darshan’s moniker D-Boss, Pattanagere shed is where the alleged murder took place, and 6106 is the under-trial prisoner number assigned to Darshan in Parappana Agrahara Prison.

D-Gang was zeroed in on 2 years ago

Rocky Somli told the publication that D-Gang was a title he thought of two years ago and that he even had a song composed about it. But after Darshan’s arrest, he wanted to register it immediately. “After Darshan’s arrest, I saw many news channels running programmes with similar titles, and that is when it struck us to register the title before anyone else.”

Film chamber refuses to entertain

Rocky also claimed that the film chamber refused to entertain any titles related to Darshan’s case. “We hope we get the title because it was planned two years ago and we have enough proof to show that.” Khaidi No 6106 is popular among the actor’s fans who have tattooed it on bodies and stickered it on vehicles, according to the publication.

Darshan’s murder case

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and their associates were taken into custody on June 11 and will remain arrested till July 4 in connection to the alleged murder of Renukaswamy. The case has been registered at Kamakshipalya police station. The Bengaluru Economic Offences Special Court recently passed the order to keep them in judicial custody, according to ANI.

Renukaswamy is a fan of Darshan’s who had allegedly sent abusive messages to Pavithra. His body was recovered on June 9. Following the order, Darshan and the other accused were taken to Central Jail. Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi and son Vinish, recently met him in jail.