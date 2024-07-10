Darshan files petition in High Court for home-cooked food, cutlery, books in jail after arrest for alleged murder

Kannada actor Darshan Toogudeepa, who is in judicial custody in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, has petitioned the Karnataka High Court seeking a direction to the prison authorities to allow him home-cooked food in the jail. He has also sought cutlery, clothing, bedding, and books. (Also Read: Sumalatha Ambareesh shocked by Darshan's arrest in murder case; says he's like her ‘son’: I know him as a loving man) Darshan has been in jail for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy.

Darshan’s petition on his health

In his petition, Darshan has also noted that he has lost weight by several kilograms as he is unable to eat and digest the food provided at the prison. It is also mentioned that the actor suffered from diarrhoea, and the prison doctors suspected food poisoning.

According to the petitioner, Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963, allows undertrial prisoners to receive these materials subject to examination and to such rules as may be approved by IGP (Prisons). The petition is yet to be listed for hearing.

Chargesheet yet to be filed

Karnataka Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara addressed the media in Karnataka recently and spoke about Darshan. He informed the reporters that the accused have been apprehended but that the investigation cannot be rushed.

Hindustan Times quoted him saying, “Accused have been arrested, investigation is on, evidence is being collected, after that charge sheet will be filed. Can it be fast forwarded just because the media says? There are procedures, after collecting sufficient evidence, a chargesheet will be filed. I have already said that there is no need to protect anyone in this case, and it will not be done.”

Darshan arrested for alleged murder

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Darshan’s close friend Pavithra Gowda, a co-accused in the case, which enraged the actor, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in RR Nagar in Karnataka on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered on June 8. According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Police sources said Pavithra, who is accused number one, was the ‘major cause’ for Renukaswamy’s murder, claiming that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime. All of the accused will remain in judicial detention till July 18.