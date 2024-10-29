Filmmaker Suruchi Sharma on her short film Gagan Gaman: ‘I blend tradition with modernity to craft heartfelt stories’

Jaipur-based filmmaker Suruchi Sharma's short film Gagan Gaman, a modern folk tale in Rajasthan about a woman’s quest, was recently premiered at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. Suruchi, who also won a National Award for her short film Meen Raag (2020), speaks about promoting independent cinema, navigating budget challenges and more in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. Excerpts. (Also read: Exclusive | Director Kinshuk Surjan on Marching in The Dark: ‘The film is way more than just a narrative') Filmmaker Suruchi Sharma speaks to HT about her short film Gagan Gaman and more.

Suruchi Sharma on depicting folk traditions

When asked about blending a modern woman's story with a folk tale, Suruchi says, “I am a filmmaker from Jaipur, and I have created many documentaries centered around folk culture. I have documented various musical traditions of Rajasthan and am eager to learn more about folk culture to better understand it. Living in Jaipur, my life is deeply intertwined with these customs, traditions, stories, and music. Some of this knowledge has come from my career, while other aspects are present in my surroundings; this is how folk culture naturally enters my life. Regarding the modern aspect of the film, I am a modern woman pursuing a career in the creative arts. I have access to both worlds, and they are very much a part of who I am.”

Suruchi Sharma on challenges women face in relationships

In Gagan Gaman, the main character struggles to be heard in her relationship with her partner. When asked if this reflects the current struggles women face, of finding their voice in relationships, the filmmaker responds, "Relationships are inherently complex. We need to prioritise communication and a deeper understanding between individuals. It requires conscious effort. When we lack motivation to engage, we end up feeling isolated, which can lead to the breakdown of couples and relationships. Right now, there's significant conversation surrounding loneliness and isolation for both women and men. This reflects the times we live in. Sustaining a relationship is a complicated process, and if we don’t actively choose to engage with it, we may experience a sense of isolation."

Suruchi Sharma on women-centric themes

When asked about the women-centric themes in most of her work, including her music videos, Suruchi explains, “It feels very natural to me. Nothing in my work is forced. I don't begin with an agenda unless it’s a client project that has specific requirements. These artistic projects are guided by the concepts themselves. The music also plays a crucial role; I pay close attention to the lyrics. I listen to the song repeatedly to find the right visuals. In this process, the idea of a woman's quest often emerges. Ultimately, the theme of celebrating and empowering the feminine resonates with me and naturally comes through in various projects.”

Suruchi Sharma on making indie films more accessible

When asked about the initiatives required by the film industry to make indie films more accessible to youngsters in India, Suruchi states, "We focus on filmmaking but understanding cinema is crucial. FTII offers a valuable film appreciation course each year. Bringing this exposure to small towns would be great. It's starting to happen, but we can do more."

She further says, "Screening films in communities is vital for fostering art. In Jaipur, we have active film clubs that share films from across the country. I launched a program called Rewrite to unite film writers, where they receive mentorship for their feature scripts. It's an annual event that brings together writers and mentors from India, highlighting the importance of community-driven initiatives."

Suruchi Sharma on the underrated role of writers

When asked about film writers often not getting their dues as compared to directors and actors in India, Suruchi says, "It happens that the directors and actors tend to get more credit. But I think we should bring the writers more to the limelight because they are the ones who are putting the seed of an idea. At Rewrite, writers are our heroes because we understand how much effort writing takes. It is a job where you pull things out of your soul. So, I have a lot of respect for writers. The reason I initiated Rewrite is because I wanted to learn from them. The deep understanding of life that writers have is something to learn from."

Suruchi Sharma on expanding reach of indie films

In spite of The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes being nominated at Oscars 2023, Indian audiences are not exposed to short films and documentaries. When asked what could be done for a more comprehensive reach of Indian documentaries and shorts at a mainstream level, the filmmaker says, "Mainstream, I am not sure what can be done. I feel there is a lot of power in community initiatives. For example, in filmmaking, everybody thinks that going to Mumbai is the only answer. But I chose to be in Jaipur and make my films there. So, we need to break that mindset that some bigger mainstream people will come and rescue us and give us some support. If the documentaries are not being screened at theatres, let's screen them in our own film clubs and community circus. So, once more people know about it, there will be takers and they will also join the bandwagon. It's the people who will have to initiate something. So, the artists will have to come up and do something regarding it."

Suruchi Sharma on navigating budget challenges

When asked how she handles the budget challenges concerning her films, Suruchi states, "I started with very low-budget projects. My first film, Utsav, was a zero-budget documentary that I shot, directed, and edited myself. My goal has always been to create low-budget films to maintain my creativity, not to make money. However, Gagan Gaman required more resources due to its rich production quality, so I partnered with producers for funding."

She further says, "I’ve invested a lot of my own money into this project, but I received support from my co-producer, Kanika Patawi, and J. Himmat Singh, who produced my earlier film. They trusted me because they’ve seen my work. Building relationships takes time, and when you aim for a larger project, you need co-producers at a higher level. Film festivals are great for meeting producers and filmmakers from around the world, but meaningful connections typically develop over time."

Suruchi Sharma on promoting indie filmmakers

In most popular film festivals, mainstream stars and their films are at the forefront. When asked what could be done to give an equal platform to all storytellers, the filmmaker points out, "Our conversation, despite my film being an indie short, is a good example. Media professionals can amplify emerging voices that lack resources. We also need a support system of indie producers to assist filmmakers. While festivals aim to provide equal opportunities, implementing marketing campaigns to promote these films would add significant value."