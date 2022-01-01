From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Mahesh Babu, celebs wish fans Happy New Year

Several popular celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vignesh Shivn and Chiranjeevi among others took to Twitter to wish their fans a Happy New Year. While Mahesh Babu is vacationing in Dubai with his family, Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara welcomed The New Year in front of Burj Khalifa.

Mahesh Babu and his family members are currently in Dubai. He shared a family photo and wished everyone on New Year. He wrote, "Trust the magic of new beginnings! Be happy, be kind, be grateful! Happy New Year 2022! Stay safe everyone. Love you all (sic)."

Trust the magic of new beginnings! Be happy, be kind, be grateful! Happy New Year 2022! Stay safe everyone. Love you all ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/imt6vXH0yW — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 31, 2021

Mahesh has been joined by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and his family on the trip. Over the last few days, several pictures of the families have surfaced on social media.

Mahesh has been joined by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and his family on the trip. Over the last few days, several pictures of the families have surfaced on social media.

Vignesh Shivn and his girlfriend Nayanthara are also in Dubai. They welcomed the New Year by standing in front of the Burj Khalifa. Vignesh took to Instagram to post a video and wish everyone a Happy New Year. He also wrote a long post along with the video.

“Happy new year to each and every beautiful soul out there! 2022 will be more peaceful, happy, successful, blessed and a remarkable year in everyone’s lives! Because God has a habit of testing his loved ones and then after that. He gifts all of them, every one of them with overwhelming blessings! For the past two years he’s a little guilty and embarrassed for not being all that super to everyone! Mainly cos of the unexpected, unfortunate pandemic, he’s sorry for allowing it.”

Samantha wrote a powerful post and shared a photo of her pet dog, Hash, along with it. She wrote, "If your biggest achievement this year was simply making it this far, simply waking up in the morning when you didn’t want to face the day, simply surviving - that is something to celebrate, too. Keep finding the things that make you believe in your healing. Be gentle with yourself and never forget that even the smallest step forward is still a step towards who you are becoming. We are in this together. 2022. Stronger. Wiser. Kinder (sic)."

Chiranjeevi, who is busy shooting for three films simultaneously, took to Twitter to wish fans. He wrote: “Wishing A Very Happy, Healthy and Safe New Year to All! May this #2022NewYear be about our Resilience, Resolve, Reclaiming the Glory and the Triumph of human spirit! May the Force be with us all!! (sic)."

Mohanal, sharing the first look poster of his upcoming directorial project Barroz, wrote: “Here's a toast to another year that rises before us. Wishing all good fortunes and prosperity upon each one of you! May this year turn out to be one of the most treasured time frames of your life.”

