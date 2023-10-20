News / Entertainment / Others / Ghost box office collection day 1: Shivarajkumar's action film earns 2 crore amid clash with Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 20, 2023 10:20 AM IST

Ghost box office collection: The heist movie directed by MG Srinivas boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shivarajkumar, Jayaram and Anupam Kher, among others.

Ghost had a decent opening day at the domestic box office. According to a Sacnilk.com report, the Kannada action film earned an estimated 2 crore on Thursday. Starring veteran actor Shivarajkumar, Ghost released on the same day as Leo and Bhagavanth Kesari amid the festive season. While Vijay's Leo collected a whopping 68 crore nett in India on its first day, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu film minted 20 crore nett. Also read: Twitter reviews Shivarajkumar's first film after Rajinikanth's Jailer, says it has 'top-notch action scenes'

Ghost box office collection: Shivarajkumar in a still from the film.

Ghost box office collection in India

As per the portal, Ghost is expected to add another 1.5 crore to its domestic box office collection on Friday, and take its two-day India total to 3.5 crore. The heist thriller had an overall 48.55 percent Kannada occupancy on Thursday, with the maximum being Mysuru with 64.5 percent, followed by Bengaluru's 58.5 percent.

Ghost was released in Kannada, Hindi and Tamil on October 19, with the Telugu version coming a week later on October 27, as per a report by OTTplay.

About Ghost

The film is directed by MG Srinivas and produced by Sandesh Productions. It is a heist film, with most of the narrative unfolding in a prison. Ghost stars Shivarajkumar in lead role. Malayalam actor Jayaram, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher as well as Archana Jois, Sathyaprakash and director MG Srinivas have acted along with Shivarajkumar in the film. Ghost's songs have been composed by Arjun Janya.

Ghost has been getting rave reviews on X (formerly Twitter). A person wrote, "Ghost first half: Non linear screenplay. Action. Shivanna (Shivarajkumar) in a different avatar. Expect goosebumps in scenes..."

Another tweeted, “Ghost review: Completed first half. Proper heist thriller, Srini's (MG Srinivas's) mark is clearly visible, gripping screenplay, Shivanna screen presence (fire emojis), direction top notch bgm (background music) is a major... the story is like a puzzle..." One more wrote, “Good screenplay, good BGM (background music), cinematography, action, direction, VFX... one man show by Shivarajkumar, Srini's (MG Srinivas') direction is ultimate.”

