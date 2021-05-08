IND USA
Marwan Kenzari is known for his role in The Old Guard while Gillian Jacobs was seen in Netflix's series, Love.
Gillian Jacobs and Marwan Kenzari to star in rom-com Any Other Night

Any Other Night, set in Berlin, will tell the story of two strangers who come together just when their lives are falling apart. The film will star Gillian Jacobs and Marwan Kenzari in lead roles.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 12:26 PM IST

The Old Guard star Marwan Kenzari and Love actor Gillian Jacobs have teamed up for romantic comedy called Any Other Night.

The Berlin-set movie will be helmed by Dutch filmmaker Michiel Ten Horn from a script penned by Patrick Whistler, reported Variety.

The story is about two strangers thrown together as their lives are falling apart. Freshly dumped Maggie (Jacobs) and flailing cab driver Max (Kenzari) meet the night of a crippling transit strike, with the latter loading all of Maggie’s worldly possessions into the back of his decrepit van-cab. What should have been a simple fare becomes a wild, late-night odyssey.

Any Other Night will be produced by Mike MacMillan of Lithium Studios, and Sol Bondy of One Two Films. Todd Brown will serve as executive producer.

Also read: Daniel Dae Kim says he unnerves some when boarding plane thanks to Lost, narrates an incident

Kenzari, who broke out with his role of Jafar in Disney's live-action musical Aladdin, most recently featured in Charlize Theron-starrer The Old Guard. He is currently working on Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie.

Jacobs is best known for her performances in shows such as Community and Judd Apatow's Love at Netflix. Her upcoming films include Fear Street trilogy at Netflix and Violence of Action, co-starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster.


