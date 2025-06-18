Gripping Malayalam cop films to binge-watch on OTT if you liked Ronth

Malayalam writer-director Shahi Kabir, who is noted for his raw and real police stories, is back with his second directorial venture titled Ronth, starring Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan in the lead roles. Ronth released in theatres on June 13, 2025, and has been winning glowing reviews for its stellar plot and terrific performances. If you enjoyed watching Ronth and would like to explore more cop films from Malayalam, OTTplay Premium brings you this list of gritty police stories. Rekhachitram, (right) Salute

Crime, Clues and Chase... From Thalavan to Anjaam Pathiraa, watch gritty Malayalam thrillers on OTTPlay Premium

Cop films on OTTplay Premium

Jis Joy’s film follows two police officers who are often at loggerheads with one another over every other issue. But what happens when the senior cop finds himself accused of murder, and the junior cop is tasked with the investigation? Biju Menon and Asif Ali play the lead roles in this film, which takes a close look at the inner workings of the state police force.

Another Asif Ali-starrer, Rekhachithram follows cop Vivek as he rejoins duty after getting suspended for online gambling. A dying man’s confession leads the police to unearth a skeleton, and Vivek is determined to find out what happened to this nameless victim 40 years ago. Anaswara Rajan plays a key role in this film, which deserves to be watched on OTTplay Premium.

Dulquer Salmaan leads the way in this Rosshan Andrrews’ film after an innocent man is wrongfully framed in a case by the police. Realising this mistake, cop Aravindan now wants to find the real culprit. Noted Malayalam script-writers Bobby-Sanjay have penned Salute, which gives you another side of the force that is seldom explored on screen.

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Joshiy helms this thriller movie, which reunites him with actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who has starred in his hit movies such as Lelam and Pathram. In the 2022 film, Suresh Gopi plays the cop Abraham Mathew aka Paappan, who helps his daughter, ASP Vincy, to track down a serial killer. Gokul Suresh, Neeta Pillai, and Asha Sharath play other key roles in the thriller.