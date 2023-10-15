‘Hard not to feel every word’: Netizens tear up as Pete Davidson gives emotional speech on Israel-Gaza crisis

Saturday Night Live host Pete Davidson delivered an emotional speech addressing the Israel and Palestine conflictduring the opening minutes of the show’s new episode. His remarks focussed on the many children who have been suffering because of the war. He also spoke about his personal connection with such tragedies as his father, Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter, lost his life in the 9/11 attacks. Saturday Night Live host Pete Davidson delivered an emotional speech addressing the Israel and Palestine conflict during the opening minutes of the show’s new episode (@nbcsnl screenshot/X)

“This week, we saw the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza. And, I know what you’re thinking, who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?” Pete said. “Well, in a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was seven years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So, I know something about what that’s like. I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering –Israeli children and Palestinian children – and it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place. No one in this world deserves to suffer, especially not kids.”

‘My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week’

“After my dad died, my mom tried pretty much everything she could do to cheer me up. I remember one day when I was eight, she got me what she thought was a Disney movie but it was actually the Eddie Murphy stand up special, “Delirious.” We played it in the car on the way home and when she heard the things that Eddie Murphy was saying, she tried to take it away. But then she noticed something, for the first time in a long time I was laughing again,” he continued.

“I don’t understand it. I really don’t. I never will. But sometimes comedy is really the only way forward from tragedy,” he added. “My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week. But tonight I’m going to do what I’ve always done in the face of tragedy and that’s try to be funny. Remember, I said try. And live from New York, it’s Saturday Night.”

‘Your intro was exactly the words we needed’

Social media users were touched by Pete’s remarks, with one of them commenting on the video of his speech shared on X by Saturday Night Live, “Hard not to feel every word”. “This is gorgeous. Well done, Pete Davidson,” one user wrote, while another said, “He used some excellent communication technique here - using personal stories to spread the message. Message is loud & clear, NO ONE DESERVE TO SUFFER SPECIALLY KIDS. Let’s spread laugh not bullet”.

“How remarkably he handled this sensitive issue,” one user said, while another wrote, “I appreciate Pete for being so willing & open to speak about what is happening.” One user said, “SNL and Pete Davidson definitely got it right tonight,” while another wrote, “Agree! Your intro was exactly the words we needed. Welcome back #SNL Bravo”.