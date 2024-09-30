Director Hemanth Rao calls IIFA 'disrespectful', launches scathing attack on opaque process: 'I don't need your award'

Acclaimed Kannada filmmaker Hemanth M Rao has launched a scathing attack on IIFA Awards on his social media. The filmmaker, who is best known for his two-part critically-acclaimed film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A and Side B) wrote a long note on Instagram, accusing IIFA of being disrespectful and making him wait till 3 am without any award. (Also read: IIFA Utsavam 2024 full list of winners: Aishwarya Rai wins Best Actress award, Mani Ratnam bags Best Director) Hemanth M Rao is the director of the critically acclaimed two part film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello

The 2024 IIFA Awards were held in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, honouring the best of both Bollywood and the four south industries – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Called IIFA Utsavam, the award ceremony for the south films included awards for all four languages but the categories were not consistent, as many online pointed out.

Hemanth Rao's greivance with IIFA 2024

Hemanth addressed this in a note he posted on his Instagram handle on Sunday evening. “The whole IIFA experience was such a massive inconvenience and extremely disrespectful. I've been in this business for over a decade and this wasnt my first stint at award shows. It’s always been a case where the winners are flown in and hosted for the event. For context, I was sat till 3 AM in the morning only to realize there was no award. The same happened to my music director, Charan Raj,” the filmmaker wrote.

The filmmaker mentioned that he was not disappointed at missing out on an award but at the lack of transparency in the process behind it. He explained, “It’s your award. You can give it to whoever you want to. Thats your choice!! I haven't won MANY awards and haven’t lost sleep over it, so these grapes aren’t sour. If all the other nominees were invited and one winner emerged out of it. I wouldn’t bother getting irritated. Also, the format this year was just to hand out the award. The nominees weren't even mentioned.”

Hemanth Rao takes on IIFA organisers

In a direct address to the organisers of IIFA, the filmmaker then reminded them that the awards shows needed the talent and not the other way around. “Maybe it’s been a while for you and your team to realize it. Your award shows run on the talent that you put on your stage. NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND. I dont need your award to enjoy the best job in the world. Next time you need me on your stage... and TRUST ME...you will. Take your award and keep it where the sun don’t shine,” he added angrily.

In his caption, Hemanth clarified that he was not angry at fellow Kannada director Arun Sudhir winning over him. “And if it wasn't clear, I have no problem with @tharunsudhir winning. My best to him and his entire team. This is about wasting my time and energy,” the caption read.

The long emotional message received a lot of support from fans and followers, many of whom also criticised IIFA Awards in the comments. “I knew this was a mafia/ rigged when Katera won the best music award. No offence for anyone. The award should be based on quality and not on popularity or anything,” one wrote. Another added, “Call them out! We support good art that you make. Commercial awards like these are pointless.”