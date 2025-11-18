Humane Sagar’s final Instagram post goes viral after death at 34

Odia singer Humane Sagar, one of the most recognised voices in regional playback today, died on November 17 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was 34. News of the loss spread quickly through Odisha, and within hours, his last Instagram post began circulating again, prompting many fans to return to a short clip he had uploaded on November 7, recorded inside a radio studio. Humane Sagar’s last Instagram post goes viral(Instagram/humanesagar_official)

In the video, the singer performs “Bhagya Rekha,” a song now filling comment sections with messages like “RIP” and “Miss U.”

Health decline and final diagnosis

Hospital records show that Human Sagar (also known as Humane Sagar) had been admitted on October 14. His condition fluctuated in those first days, then shifted into a consistent downward slide as India News.

Doctors said he was being treated for bilateral pneumonia, acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), dilated cardiomyopathy, severe respiratory failure, kidney injury, and complications, including coagulopathy and thrombocytopenia.

The hospital confirmed that Humane Sagar died at 9:08 pm on November 17, with multi-organ dysfunction listed as the cause of death. Statements released later in the evening noted that the team had continued aggressive treatment until the final hour.

Also read: Zubeen Garg death: Assam SIT questions ex-manager Tarsem Mittal over fund misuse

What fans are saying

The resurfacing of his November 7 reel has become the focal point for many who followed his music closely. For some, it was the last visual of the Odia singer Humane Sagar working, singing, and interacting with listeners.

Comments on the post carry disbelief, short prayers, and repeated references to his impact on Odia playback over the last decade. Several have referred to him simply as “gone too soon.”

Two days before the death, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote on X, “Concerned to know that popular singer Human Sagar is hospitalized. Pray for his swift and complete recovery… Get well soon, Human Sagar.”

Career beginnings

Before the charts and playback requests, Human Sagar entered the industry with the title track of Ishq Hi Tu, composed by Abhijit Majumdar. He later built a catalogue that included “Tuma Otha Tale” and “Chehera,” along with a Hindi music debut through the album Mera Yeh Jahan.

FAQs:

What was the reason behind Humane Sagar’s death?

He died due to multi-organ dysfunction syndrome linked to pneumonia, liver failure, and cardiac complications.

How old was Odia singer Humane Sagar when he died?

He was 34 years old.