Police arrest a YouTuber in Lakhipur for pirating Zubeen Garg’s last film film Roi Roi Binale, investigation underway

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged piracy of Zubeen Garg's last film, Roi Roi Binale, which was released on 31 October, police said on Thursday. The person, identified as Rafiqul Islam, was arrested in Lakhipur, Goalpara district, for allegedly uploading video clips on his YouTube channel, Rafiqul R Vlogs. Roi Roi Binale, which has earned ₹ 16 crore, has led to legal action under multiple copyright laws following a complaint by its producer(PTI)

Complaint was filed by film's producer

He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court and remanded to three days police custody. A case was registered at the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, read with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000; the Copyright Act, 1957 and Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The complaint was filed by the film's producer Shyamantak Gautam with the Cyber Police Station, Panbazar, alleging that the film was being uploaded by unauthorised persons within a few days of the film's release on October 31.

Zubeen Garg's last film has become the highest-grossing film in the history of the Assamese film industry, earning ₹16 crore within the first 12 days of its release.

Zubeen Garg's death

Zubeen Garg, the celebrated Assamese singer known for his Bollywood hit Ya Ali, tragically passed away on 19 September in Singapore. He drowned during a swimming outing near a festival venue, despite being administered CPR and rushed to the Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

His untimely demise sparked massive public mourning, thousands of fans turned out for his final journey in Assam, and the state government declared a three‑day mourning period in his honour.

In the aftermath, scrutiny intensified. The Assam Police and CID have registered multiple FIRs and launched a full‑scale investigation, including a second autopsy and arrests of festival organisers and the singer’s manager amid allegations of negligence and criminal conspiracy. Zubeen Garg’s voice and music transcended regional boundaries. He sang in multiple languages and became an emotional touchstone for fans across India.