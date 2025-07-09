Jack actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda gears up for a comeback with Badass

Siddhu Jonnalagadda was seen as the new sensation in Telugu cinema with big hits in the last few years. However, his last film, Jack, ended as a big flop at the box office. The response was so bad that Jack did not even last three days in theatres and was out after its first weekend. Siddhu Jonnalagada's next is Badass

The makers lost huge money, and more than anything, Siddhu was trolled brutally for playing a RAW agent in a funny manner. This took a toll on him, and he stayed away from the media for a long time. Now, he is back with a new film that he announced on July 9, 2025. Titled Badass, the film will be directed by Ravikanth Perepu of Kshanam fame.

The first look of the film was revealed today and showcases Siddhu in a very stylish avatar. Dressed in a black shirt and smoking a cigarette, Siddhu is seen lighting up a cigar in the presence of the media. The caption, ‘If Middle Finger was a Man’ sums up the idea and has a special meaning by the looks of it.

The film seems to be a satirical comedy and will be produced by Naga Vamsi under his Sitara Entertainments banner. Badass will also be co-produced by Trivikram Srinivas. Director Ravikanth Perepu, meanwhile, had made a film titled Bubblegum with Roshan Kanakala, and the film ended as a big flop at the box office. So, he along with Sidhu Jonnalagadda needs to make a comeback at any cost and prove themselves with Badass.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda lines up back-to-back films

The shooting of Badass will kickstart soon and will be made on a huge budget. As of now, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is busy giving finishing touches to his other film, Telusu Kada, which is being directed by fashion designer Neeraja Kona. The film is done with its shoot and will be released in October 2025.

There is also news that Badass will have a strong message that will be conveyed through Siddhu’s character. Sitara Entertainments is backing popular directors and making films one after the other. As of now, they are producing a film with Suriya, which is being directed by Venky Atluri. Once they are done with that film, Badass will continue its shoot in Hyderabad. More details about the female lead and other key characters in the film will be out soon.