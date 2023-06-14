Get ready to LOL! Jay Leno and Adam Carolla to unleash Comedy Fantasy Camp, where comedy dreams come true

Get ready to tickle your funny bone and unleash your comedic talents because Jay Leno and Adam Carolla are teaming up to bring you the ultimate Comedy Fantasy Camp! This four-day event, held in Hollywood, CA from October 12 to October 15, will give comedy enthusiasts, aspiring stand-up comedians, and television writers a chance to learn from the best in the business. Jay Leno and Adam Carolla attend the Shakespeare Festival.(Photo Harrison/Getty Images)by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Joining Leno and Carolla will be a star-studded lineup of guest stars including the hilarious Alonzo Bodden, the pint-sized powerhouse Brad Williams, and the talented TV writers Jeff Astroff, Liz Astroff, Steve Basilone, and Kevin Hench. More names are yet to be announced, promising a comedy extravaganza like no other.

No matter your skill level, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned comedian, the camp has something for everyone. Participants will dive deep into the world of comedy, learning techniques, tips, and tricks across various comedy genres. From developing your own stand-up routine to collaborating with experienced TV writers on skits, this camp is a crash course in comedic brilliance.

The highlight of the event will be a live comedy show at the iconic Hollywood Improv, where all campers will have the chance to perform their routines. And it doesn't stop there! Attendees will also have the opportunity to pitch their own ideas to a panel of esteemed producers and writers, gaining valuable industry experience.

Jay Leno expressed his excitement, saying, "I look forward to working with this year's class of Comedy Fantasy Camp attendees in Los Angeles this coming October, it will be a gas!" While Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp founder, David Fishof, stated, "It's time we bring that same energy and access to comedy fans."

Adam Carolla chimed in, adding, "We are thrilled to bring the Comedy Fantasy Camp to life. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for attendees to learn the ropes from seasoned comedians and writers, and to get an inside look at the comedy industry."

