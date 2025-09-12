Kannada filmmaker S Narayan's daughter-in-law Pavithra files dowry harassment case against him, his family

Kannada director S Narayan's daughter-in-law, Pavithra, has filed a dowry harassment case against him at Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi Police Station. According to a Times of India report, the police have issued a notice to S Narayan, his wife Bhagyavati, and their son Pavan, directing them to appear for investigation. S Narayan made his directorial debut with the romantic drama Chaitrada Premanjali (1992).

S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him

In her complaint, Pavithra said that her husband and in-laws forced her to bring more dowry. Pavitra reportedly said that she was forced to work to take care of her husband, as he doesn't work. A few months after marriage, they moved out of her in-laws' house and shifted to a rented home. However, they returned a year later.

What did Pavitra say in her complaint

The report cited Pavitra's complaint to the police and stated, "Since Pavan hasn't completed his degree, he has no job. So, I started working to look after the family. Some time ago, he took ₹1 lakh from me and ₹75,000 from my mother to buy a car. Meanwhile, my husband's family started Kala Samrat Film Academy, and I pledged my mother's gold to help them financially."

"Later, the academy shut down. Again, they asked me for money, and I took a professional loan of ₹10 lakh. They repaid only part of the money in monthly instalments and then stopped," she added. In her complaint, she said that her father, during the wedding, had gifted Pavan a gold ring, which was worth over ₹1 lakh. But Narayan and Bhagyavati blamed her after they had a fight following their son's marriage. Pavitra and Pavan tied the knot in 2021.

As per Kerala Kaumudi, Pavithra, in her complaint, said that if anything happens to her, Narayan, Bhagyavati, and Pavan should be held responsible. The police registered the case on Wednesday evening.

About S Narayan's career

Narayan made his directorial debut with the romantic drama Chaitrada Premanjali (1992). He has helmed many films such as Anuragada Alegalu, Megha Maale, Thavarina Thottilu, Bevu Bella, Surya Vamsha, Simhadriya Simha, Daksha, Na Panta Kano and Manasu Mallige, among others.