Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film earns 150 crore; beats Mirai, Sky Force

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Oct 04, 2025 11:34 am IST

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty's period actioner has stormed the box office worldwide.

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Kantara Chapter 1 has not let a working day after a festive release arrest its momentum. The Rishab Shetty film managed to avoid a big dip on Friday and set itself up for a bumper opening weekend, sustaining housefull shows across Karnataka and the rest of the country.

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty in a still from the film.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

Kantara Chapter 1 had collected just under 90 crore worldwide on its opening day. The collections were helped by the Dussehra holiday, at least in India. But even overseas, the film performed well. On its second day, Kantara Chapter 1 returned domestic collections of 45 crore net. This takes its two-day domestic total to 106.85 crore net ( 128.25 crore gross). The film is already the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, having surpassed the lifetime haul of Su From So ( 92 crore net).

Kantara Chapter 1 performed admirably overseas too, having earned over $2.5 million in the international territories in its first two days. This takes its worldwide gross after two days to a more than impressive 151 crore.

On Friday, Kantara Chapter 1 overtook the lifetime collections of recent big releases like Mirai ( 142 crore), Kesari Chapter 2 ( 144 crore), and Sky Force ( 150 crore). It has now set its sights on 200 crore, a mark it should breach on Saturday itself. Buoyed by strong word of mouth, Kantara Chapter 1 should aim to cross the 300 crore mark as early as Monday or Tuesday.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the original Kantara was a sleeper hit, earning over 400 crore worldwide on a 15 crore budget. The prequel - Kantara Chapter 1 - is set a thousand years before the events of the film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.

